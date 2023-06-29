Camp Courageous installs publicly available Fast EV Charger

Camp Courageous outside Monticello is now home to the first publicly available EV (electric vehicle) Fast Charger in Jones County.

According to Camp CEO Charlie Becker, they received a grant through New Leader Manufacturing (NLM) out of Cedar Rapids to have the EV charger installed at Camp.

The charger is known as a Level 3, fast charger. There are also super chargers.

This is also a 50kW charging station, which refers to how much power is going into the electric car.

“The higher the number, the faster (the power is) going into the car,” explained Becker.

If an electric car is completely void of a charge, it would take 40 to 45 minutes on this charger to “fill up” (completely charge the vehicle). This amounts to $8 in gasoline prices.

“It’s the direction things are going,” Becker said of electric vehicles. “It’s an interesting time period.”

NLM has been a supporter of Camp Courageous for many years. In 2019, they started their own charitable giving program, “Spreading Good.” The program gives funds to both local and global initiatives. It serves 11 counties, including Jones. It builds on the foundation of “helping to create vibrant communities where our employees work and live, and supporting causes we know will help make a difference in peoples’ lives.”

Spreading Good has assisted organizations with events, programming, and equipment that have all impacted different communities.

When NLM’s leadership team came out to tour and visit Camp Courageous, Becker said they were impressed.

“Their staff then came out to volunteer here,” he added.

“New Leader Manufacturing is passionate about all of the amazing non-profits like Camp Courageous,” stated Jessica Pleggenkuhle, community impact specialist for NLM. “I know that this charger was important to New Leader because we also prioritize sustainability efforts. So hearing about this need, especially in our rural communities, was a shostopper.”

This charger is geared toward all makes and models of electric vehicles.

“We have adaptors here,” Becker said of such companies as Tesla, Ford, GMC, etc.

It’s already been put to use by travelers.

“It’s all about tourism, and gives people a reason to stop at Camp Courageous,” Becker said of the charging service.

While people are waiting for their vehicles to charge, they can watch a movie all about the history of Camp, take a tour, enjoy the various walking trails.

“It’s an opportunity to see Camp. And we can quietly fundraise.”

The charging station at Camp is not free of charge. Drivers will pay per kilowatt (kW).

“Though it’s not like we’re making a killing,” Becker noted.

Located in the back of the parking lot at Camp, near the maintenance garages, the EV charger did require the installation of a transformer due to the amount of power coming from the charger. Camp worked with Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative on the installation.

However, part of the electricity used for the station is covered by the multiple solar panel arrays that have been installed at Camp.

Those who own an electric vehicle can attest to a state of mind known as “battery anxiety,” explained Becker. Drivers always need to be knowledgeable about the nearest charging station before they run out of steam.

Electric vehicle apps, as well as many third-party apps, now list Camp Courageous’ charging station as an option for drivers.

“In an emergency, people with EV chargers at home will show up,” offered Becker of the 110kW options.

Outside of Monticello, the closest Fast Chargers are located in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

Freese Motors in Monticello is also home to a Level 2 240-volt standard Ford EV charger. It was installed last fall when they signed up to be a part of the Ford Electric Vehicle Program.

“It takes six hours for a full charge,” said owner Brad Freese.

This allows Freese Motors to now sell electric vehicles.

They currently have a 2023 electric Mustang Mach-E that customers can test drive off their lot.

“We can also service Ford electric vehicles since the charger was installed,” offered Freese.

The charger at Freese’s can be utilized by the public during open business hours. The charger at Camp is available 24/7.