Camp Courageous introduces Multipurpose Field

The dedication of the Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field at Camp Courageous was held on Sept. 25, following the annual Pancake Breakfast.

The weather was perfect as campers and visitors tried their hand at softball, soccer, and pickleball.

The new complex, a few years in the making, is modeled after Miracle League, which caters to those with disabilities. Miracle League fields are all-inclusive.

The Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field offers:

• Baseball

• Kickball

• Soccer

• Basketball

• Pickleball

• Shuffleboard

• Four-square

“It’s great to see the campers participating in all that this area has to offer,” marveled Camp CEO Charlie Becker.

The Multipurpose Field is named after two generous families: Gary Macek family and the Paul Junior Papke family.

Becker shared the backstory on their giving…

Gark Macek and his siblings, Craig Macek and Carrie (Macek) Lamb, gave money to Camp in honor of their parents, Helen and Mike Macek.

“Helen was involved with the camp forever,” recalled Becker.

Helen passed away at the age of 100, and gave her home and all of the contents to Gary. He then donated it to Camp. The money from this donation allowed the Macek family to assist with the new zipline and the Multipurpose Field.

Paul Junior Papke had money in a trust. When he passed away, his family visited Camp to see how they could be of some help. They donated for a new boat dock at Lake Todd, the American Flag at Memorial Park, and the Multipurpose Field.

“A big thank you to them. They’re just wonderful people,” thanked Becker.

Other organizations who had a hand in the project, include: MHDS of the East Central Region, Bud and Georgia Johnson, Dubuque Racing Association, Peg and John Slusher, James and Melita McDonough Foundation, Lowell and Wanda Ahrendesn in honor of Kevin Ahrendesn, Musco Sports Lighting, Target, U.S. Soccer Foundation, and Kick It Forward.

Volunteer Project Specialist Jeff Pitlik offered the backstory on the field…

He said Becker and Bid Johnson were at the opening of a Miracle Field and Johnson got the idea.

“‘Hey, how can we get one of these at Camp Courageous?’” Pitlik noted of Johnson’s conversation with Becker. “A simple question has led to what we have today. It’s pretty amazing, the foresight that people have.”

Pitlik then reached out to Musco after seeing a commercial about their Mini-Pitch project. A Mini-Pitch “is a small, futsal-style soccer field that is designed, engineered, and created by Musco to provide safer places to play the game.”

That outreach then turned into a partnership with Musco on the project at Camp.

Representatives from Musco (Karen Ventura and Jenna Sullivan) and Ben Brackett with Kick It Forward were also present for the opening of the Multipurpose Field.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity,” said Ventura. “The Mini-Pitch initiative is to provide equal access and opportunities for kids. That’s our mission.”

Musco’s partnership with Kick It Forward has led to 20-plus Mini-Pitches across Iowa.

“We believe the game encourages emotional health and well-being. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing this kind of facility,” marveled Brackett.

To cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, Becker introduced Jimmy Gibney of Cedar Rapids. Now in his 30s, he’s been coming to Camp since the age of 11.

Gibney works at Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, and saves all of his birthday money and tip money to assist campers coming to Camp Courageous.

“He really loved Camp a lot,” said Becker. “For his years in support of Camp Courageous, we’re going to give him the honor of cutting the ribbon.”