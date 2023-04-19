Camp Courageous mini golf course near completion

In a few short weeks, a new attraction at Camp Courageous will be open to campers and members of the public.

An 18-hole accessible miniature golf course is in the works, with completion expected in May.

As the description on Camp’s website states: “This course was specifically designed to support the needs of individuals with disabilities. It’s 100 percent barrier-free.”

Camp CEO Charlie Becker explained that the purpose behind the mini golf course and its location was to coincide with the zipline. As campers are in line waiting for their turn on the zipline, they can try their hand at mini golf in the meantime.

“We thought it’d be a good activity for the campers,” Becker said. “Something else for them to do.”

The mini golf course was constructed with a sidewalk down the middle for those with a wheelchair or walker to access the 18 holes.

Each hole will also have its own unique wooden, hand carved figurine.

“That makes it neat,” added Becker.

Before any work began, Becker and dedicated Camp volunteer, Jeff Pitlik, toured several golf and miniature golf courses in the area. They were thoroughly impressed with Twin Pines/Mini Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.

This led to Camp working with Harris Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. out of Scranton, Pa.

“They (Twin Pines) were very enthusiastic about their (Harris’) work,” Becker said.

Harris also did some work at Jester Park in Des Moines.

Camp Courageous has been impressed and pleased with the work Harris has done, working nights, weekends and holidays (Easter) to get the mini golf course done. Employees have been staying in Camp staff housing; eating their meals at Camp, too.

Over a decade or more ago, Camp had a few mini golf holes constructed behind the indoor aquatic center. Those are no longer in use.

The new mini golf course encompasses about an acre. Becker said future additions to that area include bathrooms and a storage shed.

Unlike a typical mini golf course, that one does not include any water features for the safety of the campers and to save on cost.

“ADA standards were our first priority,” Becker said.

Aside from the wooden figures, the course will also include river rock and carpet on the greens.

“Once they got going, it really moved fast,” Becker said of the project.

When Camp built the Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field last fall, Musco Lighting out of Oskaloosa worked on the lighting for the outdoor fields.

Eight light poles were needed for the mini golf course, and Musco is donating the lights. To add some fun to the course, the lights will all be colored.

Donations toward the mini golf course are still being accepted. Financial contributions of $1,000 or more will have the donor’s name displayed near the site.

“We have some avid golfers who are supporters of Camp,” noted Becker. “We’re half way to our goal, with different levels to donate.”

Bud and Georgia Johnson of Monticello, who were recently named honorary board members at Camp, matched what was raised for the course at Camp’s annual Pineapple Gala in August.

“Bud and Georgia are great supporters of Camp,” praised Becker.

Camp hopes to dedicate the course in September of this year during their annual Pancake Breakfast.

To donate, visit https://campcourageous.org/miniature-golf/.