Camp Courageous partners with MR WMA, UI on best conservation practices

It’s all about networking and partnering to get things done.

On Dec. 8, representatives from the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (MR WMA), staff and volunteers from Camp Courageous, and staff and students from the Civil and Environmental Engineering program at the University of Iowa offered the public an opportunity to see their presentation on stormwater management options for Camp.

Some background…

The MR WMA, in partnership with Limestone Bluffs RC&D, was awarded a Watershed Planning Grant for 2021-22 through the Iowa DNR.

“The 18-month project allows for the WMA to hire a dedicated watershed coordinator to help the organization complete a Watershed Management Plan,” explained Lori Scovel with RC&D and the MR WMA coordinator.

UI’s “Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities” (IISC) sets up opportunities like this for students to work on real-world projects with real clients, such as Camp Courageous.

Scovel said she was contacted by Jeff Pitlik, a dedicated volunteer at Camp, with some stormwater management concerns associated with Camp.

“As needs emerged, the project at Camp evolved from one project into four,” she shared.

The UI students created four projects Camp could take on:

• Well Head Protect/Potable Water Master Plan

• Stormwater Quality

• Multi-purpose Trail System

• Cultural Education Center

Four of the UI students took on the roles of project manager: Christian Arnett working with the water plan, Duncan Szpara working with the stormwater project, Alex Jiricek working with the trails, and Austin Duffy working with the education center.

“We were given the great opportunity to come up here and work with Camp Courageous,” thanked Arnett. “Camp Courageous is a great steward of local land and water. We benefitted from being here to help them out, help them advance into the future that they foresee.”

Arnett’s group looked at aquifers at Camp, as well as the wells throughout camp. There are four active wells and two aquifers.

“We focused on the drinking water at Camp, how we can clean up not only the water underground in the aquifers, but also looking at what Camp is doing for their waterhead systems,” the group explained.

UI spent four months conducting research at Camp. They found that during Camp’s peak season, about 25,000 gallons of water are used in one day.

“Camp engaged our team to investigate why the shallower wells are experiencing unnaturally high levels of nitrate, and why the deep well had concerning levels of iron,” the group said. “While the current water treatment system is successful at treating these contaminants, we looked into the nature and source of where they’re coming from and whether we could do more to protect these wells or whether we could treat the water effectively at a reduced cost for Camp.

“Through discussions with experts and also through research, we feel that at the depths where the water is being drawn in, we’re seeing usually high nitrate concentrations,” they continued. “We recommend that Camp inspect their well casings to make sure there is no damage to the casing leading to the high nitrate concentrations.”

The group recommended that Camp continually inspect its wells, as well as create a centralized system. The students said Camp could also host workshops to help educate neighboring property owners and farmers about best conservation practices.

The suggested approaches range in cost from more than $100 to more than $100,000, depending on any subsidies Camp could obtain to help reduce the cost for such projects as well inspection, a backwash storage tank, and a centralized system.

The Stormwater Quality group partnered with all of the other project groups to suggest various types of bridges and dams that could be installed throughout Camp.

“We ended up going with a dam design. This connects with the trail systems and also within view of the education center,” said Szpara. “We also did a lot of other designs that could be put in place all over the Camp property. Those are more for the future.”

The total cost came to $378,180.

The trail group was “tasked with inventorying the existing trail network throughout the Camp site,” said Jiricek. “Camp has an existing access road on the northern site of the property. We were tasked with extending that down to the Cultural Education Center so that way Camp and emergency vehicles could access the site.”

This group also worked on designing a bike trail for the Camp Courageous Triathlon.

“It could also be used as a multi-purpose trail,” added Jiricek.

The existing trail project included modifying portions of that trail to increase accessibility. This would entail decreasing the severity of slopes, increasing the curve radii, improving the surface materials, and realign the trails to form new vantage points for natural wildlife.

The total cost for the combined walking trails would be $1,641,000. The total cost for the triathlon trail ranges from $973,800 to $1,631,000, depending on the material used (PCC and asphalt). The total cost for the access road would range from $848,000 to $963,000, again, depending on materials (PCC, asphalt, or crushed stone). Adding in retaining walls as reinforcements, the project costs would total $3,003,000.

The Cultural Education Center would be a brand-new structure overlooking a newly-built retention basin, and also be connected to the trail systems. This building would be a single-story wildlife pavilion for campers to utilize year-round.

The enclosed glass area would serve as a viewing room to provide a scenic overlook of the surrounding wildlife, not only the animals, but the natural features at Camp as well.

The spacious open-floor plan would allow easy access to campers of all abilities and ease of mobility for various indoor activities. Obviously, the center would be ADA compliant.

Considering site design, materials, contingency, and engineering, among others, the total proposed project for the education center would be around $700,000.

“If completed, this proposed demonstration site at Camp will allow everyone – community leaders, elected officials, farmers, and interested citizens – a chance to view several practices in one place and learn more about the importance of water quality in our ecosystem,” explained Scovel. “Creating a way for campers and guests to access and view installed practices, and the wildlife we anticipate will be drawn into the areas, becoming a key component to the projects.”