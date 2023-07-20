During the July 11 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board held two public hearings to re-zone parcels on 190th Street in Scotch Grove Township near Camp Courageous from A-Agricultural District to PD-Planned Development District.

"'Planned Development' is relatively new in Jones County," noted Land Use Administrator Sheralyn Schultz of the zoning.

The purpose of PD is "to provide flexibility in mixed-use site development."

The parcels in question are located near the Weepie Edition and the former Pictured Rocks Camp, property Camp Courageous acquired a number of years ago.

"Camp Courageous is hoping to build a duplex now with possible future development later on," Schultz said of the parcel in the Weepie Edition.

Early on in this process, Camp applied for a variance from the Jones County Board of Adjustment to build a duplex on ag-zoned property. Schultz said the BOA denied the request and suggested the property simply be re-zoned due to Camp's continued progression.

"PD is the best district to fall into because there are variations possible for development," explained Schultz.

Camp was in front of the Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission on May 1 regarding the zoning request, where a public hearing was then held on May 23.

"They (P&Z) recommended approval to the board of supervisors to re-zone," added Schultz.

P&Z also reviewed the development agreement, recommending approval with conditions.

"The public had some concerns and they (Camp) agreed to address those concerns," Schultz said.

Concerning the Weepie Edition:

• The total number of duplexes outside of phase one on the site plan can't exceed six

• All site plans for current and future dwellings shall be submitted to the county prior to construction

Concerning the Pictured Rocks property:

• The property shall only be used for recreational and camper lodging purposes

• Camp agrees to comply with the county's zoning ordinance regarding outdoor lighting with future development

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Schultz to clarify whether any future development required Camp to come back to the county for approval.

"Any additional structures, they have to come back to P&Z or the BOA," she said. "Future development of dwellings needs to be approved beyond what is approved today."

Following the public hearings with the board of supervisors, Camp Courageous can apply for their building permits for construction of the duplex. Schultz said those can be processed within a couple of days.

"We appreciate everyone's work (on this) and all of the boards," expressed Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker. "We all worked really well together."

The supervisors did not take any action due to a discrepancy with the legal description of the property.