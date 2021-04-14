Camp Courageous slowly opens programming to all

After over a year of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Courageous in Monticello is gearing up to offer two different camper opportunities yet again this spring and summer.

Summer Weeklong Day Camps are expected to start in early June. There will be three different camps offered depending on the age of the camper: 5-12 years, 12-21 years, and 21-plus.

Camp Courageous Program Director Amy Kurth said campers could come for one or multiple weeks, with different themed weeks offered. Some of those themes include survival skills, adventure, etc.

For the first time, the summer camp experience is being offered to those with and without disabilities.

“All campers will have the ability to do everything at camp,” Kurth offered.

By opening up the summer program to all, Kurth said Camp Courageous just wanted to try something different.

“Before COVID, our camps were inclusive,” she said. “Campers were allowed to bring a brother or sister or sibling with them.”

Kurth said they want all children, and people of all ages, to experience something fun and unique.

Camp Courageous will have public health and safety precautions in place as campers and staff return for the season. Those 21 years and older are required to be vaccinated. This also includes staff and volunteers.

“Those who will be working directly with campers,” noted Kurth.

By offering day camp opportunities, no one will be staying overnight, reducing the risk of spreading COVID.

“It’s hard to keep people separated in the cabins,” said Kurth.

Also, the majority of the activities and events will be taking place outdoors where everyone can social distance. Staff will be screened for COVID symptoms daily.

Camp is bringing in about a dozen staff to assist throughout the summer, when normally she’d be working with 70-plus counselors and staff.

“We’ll be working with smaller groups,” she said.

By not offering overnight camps, Kurth said they don’t have to hire as many staff either.

She began the hiring process in February, later than normal, but anticipates training everyone during the first week in June before the campers arrive.

“Staff will also receive lifeguard training,” she said.

In the past, campers with disabilities were assigned a one-on-one staff member to assist them at all times. This year, campers are asked to bring a caretaker along if necessary. Kurth said Camp can offer those caretakers overnight accommodations onsite if needed.

“Those people also have to be vaccinated,” she urged. “There are no exceptions.”

The same goes to staff.

“We updated our staff housing over the winter and during COVID,” said Kurth.

The staff to camper ratio this summer will be 4:1, four campers to every one staff member.

All summer camp activities will take place in and around Camp Courageous, again, to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“It’s easier to regulate rather than an uncontrolled environment,” Kurth said.

Face masks will also be required for any indoor activities and when people cannot social distance.

Meals will be served in designated areas throughout Camp, not inside the main lodge per usual.

Before campers arrive for the summer, Camp Courageous is also planning to welcome school groups yet in April. Those groups will take part in a variety of activities.

“This will be our kickoff to bringing campers back,” Kurth said. “It’s like a soft opening.”

In just a couple of weeks, Camp will venture out for the return of its Travel Program. Unlike the overnight, extended trips pre-COVID, these will be day trips to local attractions such as the Blank Park Zoo, Galena, and Wisconsin.

“We want to start out slow and monitor the situation,” Kurth said. “Every town and every state has different rules and regulations.”

Those 21 and older who take part in the Travel Program must be vaccinated, much like the weeklong campers. The staff to camper ratio will be 1:2, with two campers assigned to each staff. Kurth said they’re planning for at least five staff members, as well as volunteers, who must also be vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all times on the travel bus.

“It’ll be an additional fee if the camper requires a caretaker,” noted Kurth.

The Travel Program this year is also limited in where they can go because some places are still closed or limited to the public.

“It depended on what we could do safely and what was available,” said Kurth.

Right now, Camp has one trip a week scheduled throughout the summer.

By not offering their usual overnight camps and long-distance travel trips, Kurth said there was some disappointment among families.

“Unfortunately we can’t serve everyone this summer. Things could change for the better or the worse. We’re taking it one season at a time.”

The fall schedule at Camp Courageous is still up in the air.

There is some additional exciting news happening at Camp in the coming months. The zip line is expected to be open by the second week in June. The Rotary Music Park should open by late summer.

“There are a lot of cool projects happening here,” Kurth said.