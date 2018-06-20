Camp Courageous staff illnesses prompt weeklong closure

Camp Courageous of Iowa, based near Monticello, was forced to close this week after more than a dozen staff members came down with what was described as “flu-like symptoms.”

Camp Courageous, which has been around since 1972, is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with special needs. This year, they will serve over 8,000 campers with special needs. The camp is run on donations, directly benefitting the campers year round.

The weeklong closure will allow staff to provide a thorough cleaning of the facilities.