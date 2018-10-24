Camp Courageous travelers explore Irish roots

Every year Camp Courageous takes travelers out of the country to take in new experiences across the globe. In mid-September, Camp’s travel group, “Courageous Travels,” took 30 people to Ireland for a week and a half.

Courageous Travels is a spin-off of Camp Courageous. Their mission is to “provide individuals with disabilities, ages 18 and older, the opportunity to experience the thrill of traveling to exciting destinations both domestic and abroad.”