Camp dedicates Bud and Georgia Johnson Mini Golf Course

The rain held off on Sunday, Sept. 24, for the dedication of the Bud and Georgia Johnson Accessible Miniature Golf Course at Camp Courageous.

This 18-hole mini golf course is completely ADA accessible for those in a wheelchair or using a walker.

The course was completed in May, just in time for Camp to welcome their summer campers. Construction started in the spring of 2023.

The Johnsons were named honorary board members of Camp Courageous.

Camp CEO Charlie Becker said the idea for a mini golf course came about after the popularity of the zipline.

“Lois Newholm is the person who provided the initial major gift to provide a zipline here at Camp Courageous,” he said.

Camp has always had a mini golf course, located at Base Camp behind the pool.

“But we thought we could do something better,” hinted Becker.

The zipline only allows two people to be on it at one time. So, if there is a group of 20 campers, 18 have to sit around and wait for their turn.

The zipline is located on the Pictured Rock Addition to Camp, across the street from the main gate. There was nothing for the campers to do while waiting in line for the zipline.

“What a perfect location for a miniature golf course,” Becker said. “So while the campers are waiting for their turn on the zipline, they can be playing over here. It's an incredible course!”

Jeff Pitlik, a dedicated Camp volunteer, has been behind the scenes working on several projects at Camp over the past decade or so.

“He coordinates all of our projects out here,” praised Becker of Pitlik.

“I’m sure everyone understands the value of what goes on out here, all of the activities we’ve done over the course of time at Camp Courageous,” Pitlik said. “This is just another great example.

“It all comes to having a board that’s forward-thinking with new activities, new things to do. And somebody like Charlie, who’s always excited, exuberate, and determined to get things done,” Pitlik continued. “With that combination, that’s why we’re here at this dedication today.”

Pitlik and Becker worked with Miniature Golf Courses, Inc. of Scranton, Pa., to design the course.

“We reached out to several miniature golf companies throughout this process. They offered up a number of different designs and models,” said Pitlik. “But one stood out with the best quality and fairest price; that was Harris.”

Harris had two different teams come out to Camp.

“From day-one, the Harris team was professional, friendly, willing to work with everybody,” Pitlik said. “There were a lot of things we had to look at throughout the process. They wanted to make sure they were really fitting the needs of everyone with a disability.”

Harris had an engineering team and a management team. The engineers did the layout of the 18 holes, making sure everything was ADA-compliant. They also worked with the grading and elevations. The management team laid the bricks and carpeting for the holes, creating the roughs and sand traps.

Musco Lighting from Oskaloosa, Iowa, once again designed what Pitlik described as “a world-class lighting system.” At night, the lights change colors.

“So it really makes a whole new atmosphere for anybody to come out and play night golf.”

Musco also did the lighting for Camp’s Multi-Purpose Field.

After all of their dedication to Camp, Musco donated 100 percent of their work associated with the mini golf course.

“In doing that, they became the 2023 Trailblazer Award winner at this year’s Pineapple Gala,” acknowledged Pitlik.

Other contractors on this project included: Hall & Hall Engineers, led by John Larson; Dave Schmitt Construction; Monti Plumbing, Heating & Electric, Ted Kraus; and the maintenance team at Camp Courageous, led by Facilities Director Cory Mohr.

“His team is always ready to lend a helping hand, assist with any job to support the vision of Camp, along with taking care of the day-to-day things at Camp,” thanked Pitlik.

In closing, Pitlik said the phrase “It takes a village to raise a child” certainly applies to Camp Courageous and the projects out there.

“It took so many people working, doing the right things at the right time, to make this happen,” he praised.