Each year during the Camp Fire Ceremony, leaders are honored for their years of service. Seated from left are Cheryl Dietiker, three years; Jackie Schmit, three years; Jennifer Clemen, five years; and Jackie Krouse, five years. Standing are Stacy Krumviede, seven years; Cindi Schwendinger, seven years; Danielle Drake, seven years; and Stacey Burlage, 10 years.

Camp Fire girls in the Explorers Group, along with their leader, designed their own Camp Fire Ceremonial Gowns for the April 30 event. Each gown was designed to reflect the history of Camp Fire and each girl’s culture and heritage. Seated from left are Rose Nodland, Laura Kell, Abby Hume, and Annaleise Tone. Standing in back are Laina Kell, Kate Denner and their leader Jenny Denner. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

This was a record-breaking year for Camp Fire candy sales, with over 1,500 boxes sold and numerous girls selling 200 boxes or more. Seated on the floor from left are Jorja Jacobs, Vanessa Luse, Bailey Miles, Kylee McElmeel, Emee Himes-Luensman, and Addison Norton. Seated in the middle row are Gabrielle Milroy, Alyssa Wickman, Kiara Mysak, Brianna Kearney, Destiny Wall, Morgan Krumviede, and Kate Denner. Standing are Laura Kell, Laina Kell, Kinzi Schlarmann, Keziah McQuillen (the top seller at 734 boxes), Kaili Schlarmann, Jordan Norton, Evenlyn Krouse, and Grace Cooksley. Not pictured are Maddy Chaney, Haylie Fagan, Lilly Neofotist, and Maddyx Rieniets.