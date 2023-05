Camp Fire Ceremonial

Enjoying their Camp Fire WoHeLo reception at First Presbyterian Church are from left, Haili Schlarmann, Alyssa Wickman, Ella Sauser, DeeAnna Pumphrey, and JoAnna Patterson.



Local Camp Fire leaders were recognized for their years of volunteer service. From left are Jackie Mayo, three years; Morgan Murray Zimmerman, three years; Ashley Christensen, seven years; and Jessica McElmeel, seven years. Not pictured is Angi Kearney, three years.



Rounding out the top candy sellers, seated from left, Harper Farmer, Kinsley Haag, Addison Hansen, Leah Hansen, and Emelia Kremer. Back row, Emerson Reyner, Gemma Wilcox, Raelee Wood, and Maggie Zimmerman.



More top candy sellers are, seated from left, Brynlee Cleeton, Nessa Eitel, Nora Harms, Kylee McElmeel, Bella Minniham, and Maite Nunez. Back row, Andrielle Osterkamp and Peyton Pestka.



Many Camp Fire girls were recognized for selling 200 or more boxes of candy, the organization’s biggest fundraiser. Over 15,550 boxes of candy were sold. Seated from left are Joellen Beitz, Carly Dirks, Emee Himes- Luensman, JoAnna Patterson, and Haili Schlarmann (top seller at 985 boxes). Back row, Brynn Schmit, Destiny Wall, and Alyssa Wickman. (Photos by Kim Brooks)