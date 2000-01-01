Camp Fire Ceremonial



Two former Camp Fire WoHeLo recipients received $500 scholarships: Keziah McQuillen and Kinzi Schlarmann.



Five Camp Fire girls received their WoHeLo Medallion on April 28. A reception was held at First Presbyterian Church in their honor. From left are Brianna Kearney, Destiny Wall, Carly Dirks, Grace Richter, and Joellen Beitz.



Many Camp Fire leaders were honored for their years of service to the organization. Front row, Rochelle Kray, 5 years; Morgan Stogdill, 5 years; Angela Rook, 5 years; Tracy Beitz, 7 years; and Jackie Schmit, 10 years. Back row, Callie Smith, 3 years, and Nicole Reyner, 3 years. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Recognized for selling 200-plus boxes of candy are, front row, Braelynn Miller, Kylee McElmeel, Emelia Kremer, Ashtyn Johnson, and Morgan Herman. Back row, Chloe Porter, Peyton Pestka, Andrielle Osterkamp, Maite Nunez, and Bella Minnihan.



Recognized for selling 200-plus boxes of candy are, front row, Addison Hansen, Kinsley Haag, Harker Farmer, Allie Conrad, and Brynlee Cleeton. Back row, Nora Harms, Leah Hansen, Nessa Eitel and Carly Dirks. Not pictured is Maise Biggs.



Recognized for selling 200-plus boxes of candy are, front row, Lily Porter, Emersyn Reyner, Saylor Smith, Amelia Steger, and Hannah Stogdill. Back row, Claire Taylor, Destiny Wall, Dylan Wennekamp, Gemma Wilcox, and Raelee Wood.



Emee Himes- Luensman was the “Super Seller” this year for Camp Fire candy sales. She sold a total of 1,170 boxes.