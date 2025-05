Three long-time Camp Fire members received their WoHeLo Medallion on May 4 during the Camp Fire Ceremonial and MHS. From left are Brynn Schmit, Emee Himes-Luensman, and Skylar Christensen. A reception was held at First Presbyterian Church in their honor.



The Camp Fire Ceremonial took place on May 4. Three leaders were recognized for their service. Morgan Murray Zimmerman and Jackie Mayo have both been leaders for five years. Not pictured is Kelsie Wennekamp, three years of service. (Photos by Kim Brooks)







Haili Schlarmann was the recipient of the Camp Fire WoHeLo scholarship.