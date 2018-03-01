Campbell takes on numerous roles with the elementary schools

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

More often than not, educators take on many different roles and titles aside from “teacher.” Such is the case with Stacy Campbell.

Growing up here and attending school in Monticello (Campbell was a Cassidy.), Campbell said it’s nice to be able to return to her roots. The Monticello district is the one and only school district she’s taught in.