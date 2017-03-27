

Lisa Sperfslage, a survivor of melanoma cancer, organized the second annual melanoma/thyroid cancer walk on May 1. The event raises money and awareness for cancer research. More than 200 people attended the event, with 300 shifts being sold. $4,000 was raised and will be donated to Jones Regional Medical Center and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.



Friends of Lisa Sperfslage’s performed “Go Make a Difference” to kick off the walk: Ann Norton, Audra Holmes, and Aimee Hospodarsky. Dale Heeren and his wife, Jeanne (not pictured), provided the sound system for the event.



Beth Porter spoke on behalf of her husband Darnell who is a survivor of melanoma cancer. He was diagnosed seven years ago after their daughter insisted he go see a doctor about a mole. Beth said the mole turned out to be cancerous, but because it was within the first layer of skin, it was very treatable. “He’s had no signs of melanoma since,” Beth said. Darnell continues to see his dermatologist every six months. “It’s important to get a baseline with a dermatologist,” urged Beth.



Kristy Black shared her story with thyroid cancer. She was diagnosed in February 2019 after finding a lump in her neck. Black’s parents are also cancer survivors. “It was women’s intuition,” Black said of getting the lump checked by a doctor. “You take care of everyone else; we need to learn to take better care of ourselves.” Black said that women are three times more likely as men to get thyroid cancer; it's the seventh most common form of cancer for women.



Many survivors of melanoma and thyroid cancer were recognized at a cancer walk on Sunday, May 1, at the Monticello Golf Club. Front row, Mag Welter, Renee Holub, Nicole Hartwig, Lisa Sperfslage, Jessie Intlekofer, Heidi Boysen, and Peggy Cleeton. Back row, Darnell Porter, Pete Ponder, Cinda McLaud, Kristy Black, and Steve Holmes. (Photos by Kim Brooks)