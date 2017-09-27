Candidates announced for city elections

The Jones County candidates for the Nov. 7, 2017 City Elections have been released:

Monticello Mayor, two-year term

• Brian Wolken

Monticello Council At-large, four-year term

• David Goedken, incumbent

Monticello City Council Ward 2, four-year term

• Johnny Russ, incumbent

• Bill Meyer

Monticello City Council Ward 4, four-year term

• Tom Yeoman, incumbent

Anamosa Mayor, two-year term

• Dales Barnes, incumbent

• Mike Dearborn

• Bill Feldmann