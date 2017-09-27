Candidates announced for city elections

Published by admin on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 9:15am

     The Jones County candidates for the Nov. 7, 2017 City Elections have been released:

Monticello Mayor, two-year term

     • Brian Wolken

Monticello Council At-large, four-year term

     • David Goedken, incumbent

Monticello City Council Ward 2, four-year term

     • Johnny Russ, incumbent

     • Bill Meyer

Monticello City Council Ward 4, four-year term

     • Tom Yeoman, incumbent

Anamosa Mayor, two-year term

     • Dales Barnes, incumbent

     • Mike Dearborn

     • Bill Feldmann

