Candidates announced for Nov. 2 city, school elections
The candidates running for election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for various school boards and city seats throughout Jones County were announced last week.
Monticello
There are three candidates seeking election on the Monticello School Board, all at-large:
• Mandy Norton, incumbent
• Craig Stadtmueller, incumbent
• Mark Rieken
These are each four-year terms.
Monticello City Council At-large member Dave Goedken is running for mayor, unopposed. This is a two-year term.
Wayne Peach is seeking to fill Goedken’s at-large seat on the council, unopposed.
Incumbent Council member Candy Langerman, Ward 2, is seeking re-election for another four-year term. Her opponent is Jonathan Etringer.
Incumbent Tom Yeoman is running un-opposed for Council Ward 4. Scott Brighton is running for Council Ward 1, to fill a vacancy. Brighton is also unopposed.
All council terms are for four years.
Anamosa
Two candidates are running for mayor of Anamosa: Rodney Smith and Dale Barnes. This is a two-year term.
Six candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Anamosa City Council:
• Galen Capron
• Brooke Gombert
• John Machart
• Dan Smith
• Kay Smith
• Teresa Tuetken
These are four-year terms
Martelle
Two candidates are running for mayor of Martelle: Gary Darrow and Roxanne Tapken. This is a four-year term.
Dalton Brewer is running for Martelle City Council At-large, to fill a vacancy.
Morley
Michael O’Connor is running unopposed for Mayor of Morley.
Four candidates are running for council at-large seats. One seat remains open (without a candidate).
• Melissa Hawkins
• Rebecca Stivers
• Coleen VanAntwerp
• Wendy Weber
These are two-year terms.
Olin
Two candidates are running for mayor of Olin: Michael Greene and Phillip Powelson. This is a two-year term.
No candidates have filed to run for two open at-large seats on the Olin City Council. These are four-year terms.
Onslow
Curtis Thornhill is running unopposed for mayor of Onslow. This is a two-year term.
Four candidates are running for two council at-large seats:
• Brenda Bahnsen
• Randy Lange
• Harold McCormick
• Katherine Thornhill
These are four-year terms.
No candidates filed to run for an Onslow Council At-large seat to fill a vacancy.
Oxford Junction
Jeffrey Carstensen is running unopposed for mayor of Oxford Junction. This is a two-year term.
Three candidates are running for three council at-large seats:
• Nicholas Balichek
• Kimberly Krutsfeld
• Mamie Wiese
These are four-year terms.
Wyoming
Steve Agnitsch is running unopposed for mayor of Wyoming. This is a two-year term.
Three candidates are running for council at-large seats:
• Kyle Huston
• Tami Michaud
• Lee Scott
These are four-year terms.