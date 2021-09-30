Candidates announced for Nov. 2 city, school elections

The candidates running for election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for various school boards and city seats throughout Jones County were announced last week.

Monticello

There are three candidates seeking election on the Monticello School Board, all at-large:

• Mandy Norton, incumbent

• Craig Stadtmueller, incumbent

• Mark Rieken

These are each four-year terms.

Monticello City Council At-large member Dave Goedken is running for mayor, unopposed. This is a two-year term.

Wayne Peach is seeking to fill Goedken’s at-large seat on the council, unopposed.

Incumbent Council member Candy Langerman, Ward 2, is seeking re-election for another four-year term. Her opponent is Jonathan Etringer.

Incumbent Tom Yeoman is running un-opposed for Council Ward 4. Scott Brighton is running for Council Ward 1, to fill a vacancy. Brighton is also unopposed.

All council terms are for four years.

Anamosa

Two candidates are running for mayor of Anamosa: Rodney Smith and Dale Barnes. This is a two-year term.

Six candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Anamosa City Council:

• Galen Capron

• Brooke Gombert

• John Machart

• Dan Smith

• Kay Smith

• Teresa Tuetken

These are four-year terms

Martelle

Two candidates are running for mayor of Martelle: Gary Darrow and Roxanne Tapken. This is a four-year term.

Dalton Brewer is running for Martelle City Council At-large, to fill a vacancy.

Morley

Michael O’Connor is running unopposed for Mayor of Morley.

Four candidates are running for council at-large seats. One seat remains open (without a candidate).

• Melissa Hawkins

• Rebecca Stivers

• Coleen VanAntwerp

• Wendy Weber

These are two-year terms.

Olin

Two candidates are running for mayor of Olin: Michael Greene and Phillip Powelson. This is a two-year term.

No candidates have filed to run for two open at-large seats on the Olin City Council. These are four-year terms.

Onslow

Curtis Thornhill is running unopposed for mayor of Onslow. This is a two-year term.

Four candidates are running for two council at-large seats:

• Brenda Bahnsen

• Randy Lange

• Harold McCormick

• Katherine Thornhill

These are four-year terms.

No candidates filed to run for an Onslow Council At-large seat to fill a vacancy.

Oxford Junction

Jeffrey Carstensen is running unopposed for mayor of Oxford Junction. This is a two-year term.

Three candidates are running for three council at-large seats:

• Nicholas Balichek

• Kimberly Krutsfeld

• Mamie Wiese

These are four-year terms.

Wyoming

Steve Agnitsch is running unopposed for mayor of Wyoming. This is a two-year term.

Three candidates are running for council at-large seats:

• Kyle Huston

• Tami Michaud

• Lee Scott

These are four-year terms.