Candidates announced for Nov. 2 city, school elections

Published by admin on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 8:37am
By: 
Staff report

     The candidates running for election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for various school boards and city seats throughout Jones County were announced last week.

Monticello

     There are three candidates seeking election on the Monticello School Board, all at-large:

     • Mandy Norton, incumbent

     • Craig Stadtmueller, incumbent

     • Mark Rieken

     These are each four-year terms.

     Monticello City Council At-large member Dave Goedken is running for mayor, unopposed. This is a two-year term.

     Wayne Peach is seeking to fill Goedken’s at-large seat on the council, unopposed.

     Incumbent Council member Candy Langerman, Ward 2, is seeking re-election for another four-year term. Her opponent is Jonathan Etringer.

     Incumbent Tom Yeoman is running un-opposed for Council Ward 4. Scott Brighton is running for Council Ward 1, to fill a vacancy. Brighton is also unopposed.

     All council terms are for four years.

Anamosa

     Two candidates are running for mayor of Anamosa: Rodney Smith and Dale Barnes. This is a two-year term.

     Six candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Anamosa City Council:

     • Galen Capron

     • Brooke Gombert

     • John Machart

     • Dan Smith

     • Kay Smith

     • Teresa Tuetken

     These are four-year terms

Martelle

     Two candidates are running for mayor of Martelle: Gary Darrow and Roxanne Tapken. This is a four-year term.

     Dalton Brewer is running for Martelle City Council At-large, to fill a vacancy.

Morley

     Michael O’Connor is running unopposed for Mayor of Morley.

     Four candidates are running for council at-large seats. One seat remains open (without a candidate).

     • Melissa Hawkins

     • Rebecca Stivers

     • Coleen VanAntwerp

     • Wendy Weber

     These are two-year terms.

Olin

     Two candidates are running for mayor of Olin: Michael Greene and Phillip Powelson. This is a two-year term.

     No candidates have filed to run for two open at-large seats on the Olin City Council. These are four-year terms.

Onslow

     Curtis Thornhill is running unopposed for mayor of Onslow. This is a two-year term.

     Four candidates are running for two council at-large seats:

     • Brenda Bahnsen

     • Randy Lange

     • Harold McCormick

     • Katherine Thornhill

     These are four-year terms.

     No candidates filed to run for an Onslow Council At-large seat to fill a vacancy.

Oxford Junction

     Jeffrey Carstensen is running unopposed for mayor of Oxford Junction. This is a two-year term.

     Three candidates are running for three council at-large seats:

     • Nicholas Balichek

     • Kimberly Krutsfeld

     • Mamie Wiese

     These are four-year terms.

Wyoming

     Steve Agnitsch is running unopposed for mayor of Wyoming. This is a two-year term.

     Three candidates are running for council at-large seats:

     • Kyle Huston

     • Tami Michaud

     • Lee Scott

     These are four-year terms.

