Candidates can start filing for city, school elections

During the Aug. 29 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Whitney Hein reminded the public about the current city/school board election deadlines.

The candidate filing period for city/school elections started on Aug. 28.

“Candidates can now file paperwork,” offered Hein. “School board candidates file paperwork with their respective school board secretary. For city offices, they turn that paperwork into my office.”

The deadline to file as a candidate is Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m.

Paperwork for candidacy is available online at jonescountyiowaelections.gov or by stopping in the Auditor’s Office at the courthouse.

Aug. 29 started the absentee ballot request filing period for the city/school elections.

“Today (Aug. 29) is the first day someone can turn in an absentee ballot request form for the elections on Nov. 7,” said Hein. “You can turn it in, but we’re not allowed to send the ballots until 20 days before the election.”

For school board elections throughout Jones County, there are a number of at-large open seats:

• Anamosa Community School District, four seats

• Midland Community School District, three seats

• Monticello Community School District, two seats

• Olin Consolidated Independent School District, three seats

Many cities in Jones County also have open seats in November.

Monticello

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, three seats

• Council at-large, two-year terms, three seats

All six council at-large seats are on the ballot. The three highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms; the next three highest vote-getters will serve two-year terms.

Anamosa

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, three seats

Martelle

• Mayor, four-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, three seats

Morley

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, two-year terms, five seats

Olin

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-tear terms, three seats

Onslow

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, three seats

• Council at-large, two-year term to finish out the current term, one seat to fill a vacancy

Oxford Junction

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, two seats

Wyoming

• Mayor, two-year term

• Council at-large, four-year terms, two seats

• Council at-large, two-year term to finish out the current term, one seat to fill a vacancy