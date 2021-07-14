Candidates show personality and poise at GJCF Queen Contest

Laughter and applause filled the Monticello Eagles Club on Sunday evening, July 11, as 11 young ladies participated in the 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen Contest.

This year’s slate of candidates includes: Kelsey Adams, Bronwyn Hodge, DeLainy Fellinger, Grace Lubben, Adele Hogan, Callie Lynch, Karli Recker, Elizabeth Riniker, Reagan Schnieter, Brooklyn Stark, and Lillian Strait.

The event was co-directed by 2015 GJCF Queen and 2015 Iowa State Fair Queen Ellen Schlarmann and 2015 GJCF Princess Calli McQuillen.

The queen contest is sponsored by Dr. Ken and Judy Paulsen.

“After last year, we are thrilled to be back together and to have another fair this year and queen contest,” expressed Schlarmann. “Two years was definitely too long.

“We were thrilled to have been able to share this experience with 11 young women from across Jones County this year,” continued Schlarmann. “This is an incredible group of women.”

Prior to the public portion of the event, each queen candidate took part in a series of individual and group interviews with the three judges.

Before contest day, the gals all took part in the Monticello Fourth of July Parade, met the fair family at the kick-off in June, were pampered at a spa day, and prepared for the contest together during a group workshop.

The three judges of this year’s contests were 2019 Iowa State Fair Queen Hannah Koellner from Mahaska County; Iowa State Fair Board of Director and Past State Fair President Gary McConnell, Bloomfield; and Co-Vice President of the Linn County Fair, Jennifer Dunn.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, appearance, and awareness, as well as leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm, and poise.

As the candidates came up on stage to introduce themselves, they were each asked what they were most passionate about…

“I’m most passionate about the little girls I teach at dance. Nothing makes me prouder than watching the girls want to succeed,” said Adams.

“I’m most passionate about two different things: My family for all of the love and support they’ve given me over the years. Second, agriculture, for all the things it has taught me such as never giving up and be determined,” said Fellinger.

“I’m most passionate about being a pediatric oncologist. I want to help families and their kids so they can spend as much time with them and hopefully find a cure,” said Hodge.

“I’m most passionate about agriculture. While growing up on my family’s heritage farm, I have had many opportunities to meet countless people and I was able to join 4-H and FFA to help with my communications skills as well as being able to show at the fairs,” said Hogan.

“I’m most passionate about bettering myself as a person that way I can better those around me,” said Lubben.

“I’m most passionate about working and volunteering at Inspiration Stables,” said Lynch. “It’s a therapeutic riding program for kids with special needs. It is always really rewarding to see them whenever they come to ride the horses for therapy, to see their smiles and to know they are benefitting and that I am helping them.”

“I’m most passionate about helping others. Knowing that I have made a difference in one of my patient’s days, just by a simple conversation or a hug is so rewarding to me,” said Recker.

“I’m most passionate about agriculture and helping other people in that field,” said Rinikier. “With my major in animal science, I will tell others how to better themselves and how to take care of their animals.”

“I’m most passionate about my family and my faith. They have both been the biggest parts of my life since I can remember,” said Schneiter.

“I am most passionate about animals. I will do anything in my ability to make sure an animal has a good life,” said Stark.

The candidates also prepared skits around the theme “What the Great Jones County Fair Means to Me.”

“We have witnessed first-hand the personal growth with this year’s candidates,” praised McQuillen. “From their first intro on stage at the fair kick-off to performing their skit on stage tonight.”

Adams’ skit was titled “What the GJCF Means to Me: Kelsey Edition,” and she performed a dance routine highlighting her favorite activities at the fair.

Fellinger read a book titled “GJCF Had a Fair” (to the tune of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm”) to a few little kids on stage, and pulled the audience in to assist during the “E-I-E-I-Os.

Hodge built a look-alike Chuckies Famous Tenderloin food truck for her skit “GJCF Food Truck Trivia.”

Hogan baked a cake for her skit “Recipe for a Successful Fair” and sang a song she wrote herself to the tune of “Let It Go.”

Lubben came on stage dressed as the 4-H clover for her skit titled “The Four Hs” (head, heart, hands, health).

Lynch shared highlights from her days at the fair with her skit “4-H, Friends and Memories”

Recker hosted a radio show during the Five Best Days of Summer, “Kuntry Karl with the JoCo Radio.”

Rinikier shared her past and present memories with her skit “Fair Memories.”

Schneiter talked about being organized during the fair with “Organizing the Fun.”

Stark, who shows at the Horse Show every year, talked about her memories and lessons learned over the years with “Unlayering 4-H.”

Strait read a poem she wrote titled “Static Day,” and the anticipation of winning a purple ribbon.

For their final question, the ladies were asked where they would take someone who has never been to Jones County before…

Adams and Lubben both said Stone City.

Fellinger, Hodge, and Recker all said the GJCF.

Hogan said on a tour of her family’s heritage farm.

Lynch said in March, she would treat someone to the Jones County Cattlemen’s Banquet. Any other time of the year, she’d take them to Happy Joe’s in Cascade.

Riniker said Central Park.

Schneiter said Riverside Gardens.

Stark said the hills at her home to see the sunset.

Strait said Pictured Rocks Park.