Steve Kremer of Monticello poses with a 1929 Model A two-door sedan.



Street rods, cars and trucks are lined up at Yogi’s for the monthly Cruise-In Night.



Mike Hall of Cedar Rapids displays his 1923 Ford T-Bucket during Yogi’s Cruise-In Night Aug. 10 at Yogi’s, Inc. in Monticello. (Photos by Pete Temple)