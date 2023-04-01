Caregivers invited to attend Jones Co. Alzheimer’s Support Group

In 2015, the Jones County Alzheimer’s Support Group for Caregivers started in 2015.

Five years into it, in 2020, the COVID pandemic hit. This forced the group to resort to virtual meetings, though, unfortunately, not providing the same impact.

Just this August, the group returned to in-person meetings once again.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and people were sensitive to COVID,” shared one of the group’s facilitators, Diane Gray.

The support group is led by Gray, who works part-time at UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) doing activities with the patients; Annette Wheeler, director of Social Services at JRMC; and Laura Keuter with Pinicon Place in Anamosa.

The group meets the third Wednesday of every month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Anamosa Public Library.

The support group is affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association in Cedar Rapids.

“Each month, we typically host a speaker to educate our group on their area of expertise,” offered Wheeler. “That may include information that is helpful in caring for their loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Since returning to in-person meetings, some of the topics covered included: palliative care, hospice, physical therapy, pharmacy and medications, and spiritual care. The group also has guest speakers lined up through May 2023:

• “Emergency Preparedness, Gadgets for Better Living, and Your Medications” with Linda Ellis from Linn County Triad

• “Stress and Anxiety” with Johna Phillipson from Sunrise Therapy and Counseling

• “Downsizing: Senior and Local Moves” with Christine Smart from Home Transition Pros

• Heritage Agency of Aging with March Harrison

• Right at Home with Stephanie Humphries

Aside from the educational speakers, the group is also an open forum for caregivers to share their stories.

“This has been helpful to allow attendees to speak freely about what they are experiencing and learn from each other,” offered Wheeler.

Gray started exploring the idea of caregiving when she worked for Above & Beyond in Monticello.

“I took a strong interest in senior life and services,” she said. “I visited memory care units as part of the job.”

It was a class through ISU Extension that really opened her eyes: “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.”

For the past couple of years, Gray has worked with JRMC on a part-time basis, which is how she got involved in the Alzheimer’s group.

“This group really feeds off each other,” Gray said of the close ties. “They share and receive valuable information.”

Right now, the support group averages between two and six attendees, so there’s room to grow and more are always welcome.

“I anticipate as the weather improves in the spring and we continue to spread the word that we are meeting again, out numbers will grow,” offered Wheeler. “Alzheimer’s is a growing disease and the more education caregivers can receive, the more this gives them the tools to take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

“We know more people are out there,” added Gray. “It’s such a prevalent disease. We want to get the word out so people know this service is available.”

Those who attend are from a variety of ages and backgrounds, all impacted by the disease.

“We even had members come who have lost a loved one to this disease,” added Wheeler, noting you don’t have to be a current caregiver to offer insight. “As with most diseases, early detection or diagnosis is always helpful to learn the best and most effective ways to manage the disease process.”

“Everyone has his/her own reason for coming,” Gray said.

Gray said those who have lost a loved one to the disease are “a gift to the group” due to their willingness to share what they went through.

There’s no formal membership process; just show up to be a part of the support group.

Wheeler said prior to COVID, they had over 20 people in attendance.

“They were a close group that enjoyed each other’s company, trusted one another, and learned from each other’s experiences,” she said. “This is a difficult disease, one that is known as ‘the long goodbye.’ There is absolutely a need (for this group), as Alzheimer’s is one of the fastest growing diseases, affecting younger and younger people all of the time. There is no cure.”

Gray said being a caregiver to someone impacted by Alzheimer’s/dementia is one of the hardest jobs out there.

“It consumes your day, 24/7. You can’t sleep, shower, or take care of your own self. Often times, the caregiver is the second victim to the disease due to depression and anxiety. They feel overwhelmed, especially if there is no support.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association:

• More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s

• About 1 in 9, age 65 and older (10.7 percent), has Alzheimer’s

• 1 in 3 seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia die

• Alzheimer’s kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined

You can find out more by joining the “Jones County Alzheimer’s Support Group for Caregivers” on Facebook, emailing Wheeler at Annette.Wheeler@unitypoint.org, or calling 319-480-2055.

There is also a 24/7 Alzheimer’s help line, which provides free support and information at 800-272-3900.