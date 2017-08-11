Carpenter students learn biodiversity through discussion, games

What does a game of Jenga have to do with biodiversity?

That question and more were answered as Nathan Stevenson and Brandy Case Haub from the Iowa Learning Farms “Water Rocks” youth outreach program visited Carpenter Elementary School Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The pair met with each of three third grade sections at Carpenter in a presentation called “Trees, Bees and Biodiversity.” The event helped students learn about the interwoven connections between different living creatures.