Cascade Communications brings reliable, high-speed fiber to Monticello

Cascade Communications Company, based in Cascade, Iowa, recently started expanding their high-speed fiber broadband internet services into the City of Monticello.

The company was established in 1954 as a telephone service company. Since 2009, they've been "at the forefront of deploying fiber broadband, continuously expanding our reach, and ensuring that rural areas of Iowa benefit from local, consistent, and reliable communications services."

Chris Summerall, general manager of Cascade Communications, said their expansion into Monticello stemmed from "repeated requests."

This led to meeting with city officials to determine utility easements, giving Cascade the right to work in the right of way or on city property.

Prior to Monticello, Cascade Communications brought their internet and voice (VoIP) service into Otter Creek, about 20 miles southeast of Cascade. Their first footprint in Monticello was last fall in the Northridge Addition, Tom Trail Court, and the Hardscrabble Road areas.

Their marketing and reasonable rates were working, as the need to further expand throughout Monticello was a must.

"This spring, we realized we needed to pull the trigger and build out," said Summerall.

That started with a new central office across from Fareway on N. Farley Street. That facility houses Cascade's equipment.

"It allows us to better serve Monticello and the outlying areas," said Summerall. "It gives us a footprint there."

They are installing fiber throughout the community and plan to finish or be nearly finished by the end of October.

"It's pretty ambitious," admitted Summerall of the timeframe. "But our plan is to cover the whole city."

So what exactly is Cascade Communications doing in Monticello?

"We are building the fiber infrastructure and bringing service drops to each home and business at no cost while we are in the area if the homeowner/business owner wants it," offered Summerall.

The "service drop" is what comes off their mainline to be able to service a home or business with high-speed fiber internet.

"It's a direct fiber connection," added Summerall.

Cascade Communications' employees, including Summerall, have been going door-to-door and sending out mailers in an effort to help educate the people of Monticello. It's more cost effective for Cascade and the homeowners to take advantage of their service now while they're in town versus having them return after the construction crews are finished.

As many Monticello residents have noticed, crews have been working throughout the community in an effort to install fiber. Cascade hired a contractor, Central Cable, to do the bulk of the build-out.

"We are also doing site surveys for those residents and businesses wanting service drops," said Summerall. "This helps determine the best placement for the drop and the best entry into the home…once service is requested."

The individual installations will be performed by Cascade Communications employees, as well as hired contractors as needed.

At this current time, another high-speed fiber company, Comelec Internet Services out of Dubuque, is also working to install lines throughout Monticello. The timing of both companies working at the same time seems to be a coincidence.

"We were unaware of any other company building fiber in the area," said Summerall. "This came as a surprise to us since we had already been making plans late last year to expand."

With other internet options out there for homeowners and businesses to choose from, Cascade provides a true 100 percent fiber connection including the transport and backhaul (as opposed to copper, microwave, or wireless) with no data caps. Their lines are also buried compared to aerial wires that could be impacted by a storm.

"We have no bottlenecks in our network that could lead to loss of service, throttling, or reduced speed," offered Summerall. "There's no limit to our bandwidth. We're not susceptible to weather. We offer a consistent connection 24/7, as well as Real Local Support and lightning-fast response times."

Summerall said it comes to offering symmetrical speed, which is important for such uses as telehealth.

"Without symmetrical speed, two-way video conferencing is hard to do," admitted Summerall.

Cascade offers different internet plans and speeds, depending on what one wishes to pay. The company also takes part in the ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program), "which aims to bridge the digital divide and provide essential connectivity to eligible individuals and households."

"Through this partnership," said Summerall, "we are committed to offering discounted broadband services to those who meet the program's eligibility criteria."

Visit https://cascadecomm.com/internet to see if you are eligible for the ACP.

Cascade Communications has also applied for a grant through the State of Iowa to further expand their fiber into rural Jones County, a project in partnership with Jones County Economic Development. Summerall said they should know by Sept. 22 whether that application was successful or not. If they hear positive news, that build-out could start in the spring of 2024.

"We're crossing our fingers."

Cascade Communications is overseen by a board of directors who are all shareholders of the company and live and work locally.

"It's all about community and local," said Summerall.