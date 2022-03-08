Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play

A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright.

Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg.

“If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be on this stage,” thanked Carr of Cratsenberg’s influence. “It was passed on a couple of times, and Jan pushed for it.”

The play was originally just going to last one weekend. Noting the huge interest in the topic, it’s been extended an extra weekend. Attendees will not want to wait to secure tickets Aug. 5-7 and 12-14.

“It’s such an important topic that we need to get out,” commented Cratsenberg.

“Lost Memories” centers on a family dealing with a loved one experiencing dementia.

Several years ago, Carr’s mother managed a restaurant in Cascade. A fellow employee who waitressed at the time, later suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

That’s when Carr started putting pencil to paper, as they say, say and began writing this play: Dec. 4, 2016.

“Other people needed to know this story and I wanted to give it a strong sense of realism,” he said of the inspiration.

This play is three years in the making, and something Carr is quite passionate about. It took a few different drafts before “Lost Memories,” as it will be presented at Starlighters, was born.

The inspiration behind the story is Phyllis Dolphin, Gary Dolphin’s mother. Phyllis’ maiden name is Kauder, and Carr makes mention of the “Kauder sisters” in the play.

In wanting to make “Lost Memories” as real as possible, Carr visited with Phyllis’ daughters on their experiences with a parent living with Alzheimer’s.

“I wanted to know what were some of the first things they noticed,” he proposed. “In hindsight, they didn’t realize those were early signs.”

Carr said he has profound respect for the Dolphin family.

The play picks up at the funeral of the family patriarch. This is the second marriage for both the older father and mother; they both had children from previous marriages who are now adults in their 50s.

“There is some stress on the family members as things go missing,” hinted Carr. “And someone needs to see a doctor.”

This is Carr’s first time writing a play, but he’s no stranger to the stage, nor to Starlighters.

He acted in his first Starlighters’ play in 1987, “South Pacific.” In a three-year timespan, he acted in a total of 12 shows.

“It became more like a family for me,” recalled Carr.

Then, in 2014, Carr returned to Starlighters in “The Devil’s Disciple.” Carr appeared on stage with John Day. The two share a bit of Starlighters history, appearing together in the very first play in the former Starlighters theater and then in the first play in the current theater.

Another Starlighters’ great, Virginia Danielson, was someone Carr looked up to after performing on stage together a few times. After popping in to visit with her, they felt they needed to do a play together, acting as mother and son.

“I’ll find a play,” offered Carr. “But I could write one…”

Auditions for “Lost Memories” took about a month, as Carr’s material was brand new to everyone.

Even as the roles were cast, Carr continued to tweak his play.

“I had to rewrite one scene, but it all works out,” he said.

Growing up and now raising his family in Cascade, playgoers will find small nods to Carr’s hometown throughout the play.

“It’s been surreal seeing this come to life,” he said of his work. “It’s what I dreamt in my head.”

Working a full-time job at Energy Manufacturing in Monticello, Carr’s had to balance work, family, and theater life.

“It’s given me an appreciation for what all goes into this,” he admitted.

Carr offers that “Lost Memories” “is by no means depressing,” based on the topic.

“It takes people on a rollercoaster ride of the highs, the lows that tug at your heartstrings, and the funny moments. It’s funny, entertaining, and informative.

“I want to let people know they’re not alone, and that dementia can affect everyone differently.”

Carr studied the insights of Teepa Snow and her organization “Positive Approach to Care” as he began researching dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“She’s a world leading educator on dementia,” he said.

After watching several of her seminars, Carr reached out to her about his play and got to meet her in-person in June during a seminar in Wisconsin.

This led to an idea to offer attendees the opportunity to hear directly from those working in the field. Following each night of the play, professionals will take the stage for a “talk back” on the very topic at hand.

An associate of Snow’s will be present, as will locals working at MercyCare Monticello, TLC Healthcare, and the Iowa’s Alzheimer’s Association.

Tickets for “Lost Memories” can be purchased by calling Starlighters at 319-462-4793, by visiting www.starlighters.org, or by stopping at the box office (200 E. Main St., Anamosa).