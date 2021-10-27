Case counts fluctuate throughout MCSD

Per Monticello Superintendent Brian Jaeger’s weekly COVID report on Friday, Oct. 22, “It looks like cases are continuing to trend down at this time.” Jaeger shared data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

“If we combine COVID cases with the cases we are monitoring, we are around 2 percent of our staff and student population currently out for COVID-related reasons,” continued Jaeger.

The Monticello School District currently had six positive cases K-12 (both students and staff), and 18 cases being monitored. Those monitored cases includes those in quarantine, those waiting for COVID test results, and those out for COVID-like symptoms. While the positive case count has gone down by three cases, the monitored cases has gone up by four from the week before.

“We will continue to monitor this on a case-by-case basis and look for additional ways to keep our staff and students safe each day,” offered Jaeger.