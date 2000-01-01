

Students at Sacred Heart Catholic School celebrated Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Jan. 31 was Crazy Hat Day and Favorite Team Day. Seated in the front row from left are Alex Oswald, Royce Kiburz, and Lorelei Rieken. Second row, Dru Boffeli and Jordyn Stoll. Standing in back are Cooper Ehrisman, Whitney Long, Henry Hoeger. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Second-graders cheer on a Sacred Heart classmate during the bowling event at Legacy Lanes. From left are Kaylee Lawrence, Cooper Ehrisman, Cole Schmid-McCormick, Jacksen Telleen and Jordyn Stoll.



Sacred Heart sixth-grader Alex Oswald sends a ball down the lane during the school’s bowling event Jan. 30 at Legacy Lanes, held in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week. (Photos by Pete Temple)