

Monticello Firefighter Paul Warner visited Sacred Heart 3-year-old preschool on Feb. 2 for World Read Aloud Day. Warner was invited by preschooler Braelynn Bronemann to read to her class. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Several Sacred Heart students were excited for Crazy Hat Day on Feb. 2. In front are Sammy Lindauer, Bella Husmann, and Vincent Ferry. Seated in back are Elizabeth Oswald, Bristol Curry, Johnny Hoeger, and Liam Reyner. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Wednesday was Crazy Hat Day at Sacred Heart School for Catholic Schools Week. Fourth-grade Teacher Miss Riley Melchert and students Harper Donovan and Hannah Gobeli show off their fun hats. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Third-grader Harris Hackney takes part in the Sacred Heart bowling event Feb. 1 at Legacy Lanes in Monticello, as part of Catholic Schools Week. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Father Paul Baldwin reads from the book “Macaroni and Cheese, Hot Dogs and Peas” to the Sacred Heart 3-year-old preschool class Feb. 1. The event was part of World Read Aloud Day. (Photo by Pete Temple)