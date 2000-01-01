

On Jan. 30, Sacred Heart students and staff handed out treats to local businesses, thanking them for their support of the school. Fourthgrade teacher Matt Federspiel and his students James Ferry, Carter Boge, and Jase Benter thanked the staff at the Monticello Express.



Sacred Heart School held its spelling bee for students in grades 3-5 on Jan. 29. Those winning were, from left, second place, Coralee Schemmel, third grade; first place, Carter Boge, fourth grade; and third place, Jase Benter, fourth grade. (Photo submitted)



Sacred Heart kindergarteners Kassidy Mardorf and Kennedy Harms watch their scores after bowling a round at Legacy Lanes.



James Denemark, a kindergartener, winds up to send his bowling ball down the lane. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



On Jan. 28, Sacred Heart School students spent the afternoon bowling at Legacy Lanes in Monticello for Catholic Schools Week. Kindergarteners Emma Siebels and Dawsyn Miles await their turn to bowl.