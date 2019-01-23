Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, which runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

CSW actually started nationwide in 1974 as a way to celebrate Catholic education in the United States.

The week is typically observed with special Masses, open house events, and other activities involving the students, families and church parishioners, and community members.