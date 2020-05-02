Caucuses utilize different formats for 2020

Republican caucus-goers work to re-elect Trump

Four years ago, the Republican Caucus site held at Monticello’s First Presbyterian Church was at capacity with 300 voters in attendance.

The site, which includes seven precincts (Monticello 1, 2, 3, 4, Castle grove, Lovell, and Wayne), had roughly 80 in attendance on Monday night, Feb. 3 for the 2020 Caucuses.