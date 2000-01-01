Celebrate virtual learning



Kindergarten teacher Stacy Campbell and Elementary Principal Shannon Kehoe celebrate as first-grader Paddington Wolken grabs a balloon inside the balloon booth.



Riley Provencher, a second grader, reads aloud her classroom reward: Show and tell. Principal Shannon Kehoe randomly drew the names of students who reached their virtual learning goals to be inside the balloon booth.



Andrielle Osterkamp, a fourth grader, reaches for a balloon inside the balloon booth at Carpenter School. Each balloon contained a fun activity for their classroom. Osterkamp’s class gets to have an ice cream party.



On Nov. 20, Shannon and Carpenter students took part in an assembly at each building to celebrate hitting their virtual learning goals and to share about the schools’ Kindness Challenge. Principal Shannon Kehoe and Librarian Heather Hansen encourage the kids to be kind toward one another.



Second-grader Everly Jaeger is blindfolded inside the balloon booth as she grabs a balloon in 3 seconds. Her classroom reward found inside the balloon was a movie and popcorn. (Photos by Kim Brooks)