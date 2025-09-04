Celebrating Monticello’s libraries

This week is National Library Week across America.

National Library Week “is a celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities,” according to the American Library Association (ALA).

The first National Library Week was observed in 1958.

The theme for National Library Week this year is “Drawn to the library.” Whatever draws you in, the library has something for everyone!

The Monticello Express wanted to celebrate National Library Week by sharing some fun facts and information from and about our local librarians who work within our schools and our community library.

Heather Hansen

Hansen is the Monticello Community School District K-4 librarian and technology coach.

How long have you been a librarian? I have been a librarian at Monticello for 16 years. Before that I worked at the Rod Library at the University of Northern Iowa during college and helped at the Wyoming Public Library during high school and during the summers while in college.

What do you enjoy most about your job? I enjoy getting to help students find books that interest them and hearing about the books when they bring them back to the library.

What would you say your job entails? My job entails: ordering new books, processing books, weeding out books, making book displays, helping students find new books to read, teaching students about library and technology skills, organizing library and makerspace materials, and helping teachers find books to read to their class or ideas for using technology in their classroom to name a few of the many parts of my job.

I also have to read book reviews and stay on top of new books that are available that students would enjoy reading. I teach students about computer science so I have to know about different types of robots we can use in library class and how they fit with the curriculum for each grade level.

In the library’s makerspace we have different building materials and challenges for students to complete that happen usually once a month in the library. This could be things like Legos, Keva Planks, magnet tiles, rainbow loom bracelets, Osmos, Bee Bot and Sphero Indi robots.

What’s your favorite adult book? Kids’ book? I love to bake and mysteries, so my favorite adult series to read are the Hannah Swensen mysteries by Joanne Fluke. My favorite kids’ book is “Miss Smith's Incredible Storybook” by Michael Garland – it teaches you how books can come alive in your imagination.

What’s your favorite genre? I love to read mystery or realistic fiction books.

Why is the library important? The library is important to help people find books that interest them. At the elementary buildings I like to help students try out different types of books until they can find a book that they cannot put down. Having the freedom to choose anything they want, no matter the reading level, the characters, or the genre of the book is fabulous.

Other than books, what does your library offer? The library also has makerspace materials and robots that are used in library class and can be checked out by their classroom teacher to use in their classrooms.

What’s the most popular book/author in your library? At Carpenter School the graphic novels are the most popular area of the library; the most popular series are “Babysitters Club” and “Dogman.”

At Shannon the “Who Would Win” animal series and “Elephant and Piggie” books are the most popular.

Additional comments: At Carpenter we have 8,300 books; at Shannon we have 5,800 books. I am currently on a plan to combine the two library collections for when the new building is created and we have one library.

So far at Carpenter this school year 8,315 books have been checked out, and at Shannon 4,980 books have been checked out this school year.

Faith Brehm

Brehm is the director of the Monticello Public Library.

How long have you been a librarian? This is year three.

What do you enjoy most about your job? Buying books! I love seeing which books get checked out the most and what the community has to say about them.

What would you say your job entails? A lot of different things: collection development and cataloguing, budgeting and grant writing, statistics comparison between us and other Iowa libraries, and supporting Penny and Molli in the programs they're working on. There's more, but those are the big things.

What’s your favorite adult book? Kids’ book? My favorite book is “Annihilation” by Jeff VanderMeer. “Lu and Ren's Guide to Geozoology” by Angela Hsieh for youth. It's a middle-grade graphic novel that I received an advance copy of and loved it.

What’s your favorite genre? Weird and horror fiction.

Why is the library important? Libraries are community spaces. We're a place for people to make connections and (maybe even) learn something new.

Other than books, what does your library offer? Lots of things! We have games and puzzles and computers. Our Library of Things (LOT) is expanding to not only include toys and tools for kids but gadgets for adults too. We still have audiobooks on CDs (and a CD player if you need one!), along with movies and tv shows. Printing and faxing are still popular services we offer, and, of course, all of the events we host. Just for the spring and summer, we have the seed library stocked with all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

What’s the most popular book/author in your library? Frieda McFadden has been the recent favorite, but James Patterson, Kristin Hannah, and Heather Gudenkauf are always popular.

Penny Schmit

Schmit is the youth services and outreach/programming librarian at the Monticello Public Library.

How long have you been a librarian? I have been with the library for 12 and a half years.

What do you enjoy most about your job? What I enjoy most is creating programming for the kids. That would include story time, children's author or book character celebrations, seasonal celebrations like our fall and Valentine's events, summer reading, and the activities for the library during Holiday on 1st.

What would you say your job entails? The job in a small public library is way different than in a large library. We are really jacks of all trades here at the library. From program planning, to shelving books, to making book displays and bundles, general cleaning, preschool visits, being present at community events with kids’ activities, prepping books for the storywalk, summer reading planning, home delivery and so many other things.

What’s your favorite adult book? Kids’ book? My favorite adult title is “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score. Favorite children's title is “Little Penguin Gets the Hiccups” by Tadgh Bentley.

What’s your favorite genre? My Favorite genre would be contemporary romance.

Why is the library important? A library can be one of the most important places in a community. The library is a great place to learn something new, find your creativity and connect with others within the community. The free access to books is the best part of the library! With the cost of everything going up, being able to check out free books for yourself and for your family again and again, is a win for everyone.

Other than books, what does your library offer? Our library offers so many things! Books, books on CD, DVDs, seed library, Library of Things, newspapers, magazines, Libby for online access to books and audio books, adult programs, family programs, children's programs, outreach to elderly, author visits, travel programs, storywalk, and so much more.

What’s the most popular book/author in your library? People are sharing books on social media so much right now that it can make an author popular very quickly. Kristin Hannah has definitely been popular with her latest book “The Women.”

Molli Hunter

Hunter is the technology and adult/teen services librarian at the Monticello Public Library.

How long have you been a librarian? Coming up on eight years this summer.

What do you enjoy most about your job? Engaging with the community and listening to them share their passion and thoughts on what they have read.

What would you say your job entails? Being a small-town librarian means that you wear many hats! My job description is that I am the teen and adult librarian as well as technology. This means that all the activities for people in middle school and up are typically organized by me. I also manage the website and the social media account. On a daily basis I tend to work at the front desk and help assist those that come in and need help or are ready to check out.

What’s your favorite adult book? Kids’ book? This is a loaded question to ask a librarian!!! We can't choose, kidding, mostly.

But if I had to narrow it down to just one adult book, I would say that “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen is my absolute favorite. I have read it and re-read it more times than I can count.

My favorite children's book would probably be Kieko Kasza's “My Lucky Day.” I must have read that book out loud to my kids hundreds of times while they grew up. We had to buy multiple copies of it because of how loved it got from reading repeatedly.

What’s your favorite genre? I read all over the place as far as genre goes! Biographies, romances, thrillers, self-help…You name it, I have tried it!

Why is the library important? It is a safe space for any and all to come through our doors, to allow them to just be. We don't have any requirements, we don't want any of your money, we are not here to get your vote. The only thing we want to provide is the access to learning in as many forms as possible to any that choose to seek it.

Other than books, what does your library offer? I think the list would be smaller if I said what “didn't” we offer…DVDs, computers, games, toys, LOTs (yes there are robots in our collection), gaming tables, and literacy kits. Services like faxing, copying, laminating. We have activities for all ages that range from monthly book clubs to fun special events where kids can hold a full-grown python to learn about the amazing things in our world. We are always looking for input on what our community would love to learn about and how we can help!

What’s the most popular book/author in your library? This changes and evolves like everything that we do, but currently the hot list author that we have on our shelves is Freida McFadden. Her work doesn't stay put out on display long before someone snatches it up.

NOTE: The Express did reach out to all school librarians and city librarians for this special feature.