Center Junction couple donates property to better Iowa’s future

A rural Center Junction couple is looking toward the future, not only their future, but the future of farming in rural Iowa.

Gary Hart and Derith Vogt have owned their 10 acres on Madison Road since 1983. At one time, the farm was owned by Harvey Manuel, where he raised hogs.

"We bought the contract on the home from Glenn and Dave Tobiason," shared Hart.

Now, Hart and Vogt have prairie, hay, and pasture ground for their horses.

In discussing and planning the couple's estate for when they pass away, they chose to donate their land and all of the structures on it to SILT (Sustainable Iowa Land Trust).

“It’s about finalizing our choices and planning our advanced directives,” said Vogt.

SILT works with landowners to:

• Keep their land from unwanted development

• Transition their land to fresh fruits, vegetables, and grass-fed livestock that sequester carbon and grow soil health

• Give future farmers the chance to succeed

• To allow them to continue to own their land, rent it out, donate it, sell it, or pass it on to family

SILT’s mission is “to secure, preserve, and steward threatened farmland, ensuring that future generations of farmers have access to Iowa land to produce healthy food in the most sustainable ways possible.”

In this case, Hart and Vogt didn't have any family who lived close enough or were interested in taking ownership of their land.

"We asked our friends, but they were all settled," said Hart. “We could either leave our property to someone or sell it.”

So, the couple looked around and researched how to keep their property going for years to come. That’s when they landed on SILT. They said SILT’s mission and goals aligned with theirs in terms of helping young farmers and keeping the soil healthy.

“It’s about growing food, keeping the soil healthy, and not clearing the land or bulldozing the buildings,” added Hart.

He said it’d be nice to see someone want to plant table-food, something other than food in-puts (corn and soybeans).

“They can tend to chickens, raise eggs, and produce nuts,” suggested Hart. “There is a market for chestnuts.”

Vogt said hydroponic gardens are growing, and that type of food production would be a great fit as well.

The home was built in the 1920s. The couple completely renovated it down to the studs, so it’s a good home for a young person or couple.

With Hart and Vogt’s gift to SILT, the organization gets the deed to the property and the couple gets to reside on the land as long as they want to. Obviously, the insurance and property taxes remain with Hart and Vogt, as does control of the land.

“There is a screening process and SILT monitors the person (tenant),” Hart said of the process.

The couple liked SILT’s philosophy in terms of what the organization is trying to accomplish with locally-raised food and assisting new/young farmers.

“It’s about being responsible with the soil,” added Hart. “It’s something I think about a lot, a healthier way to plant.”

The 10-acre donation is split into five parcels of land.

“The house is on the original 5 acres,” Hart said.

“If the tenant has no generational wealth, this is an option,” offered Vogt.

Right now, SILT has 16 properties in Iowa, ranging in size from 40 to 10 acres.

SILT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Any money donated is tax-exempt. Hart and Vogt also pledged up to $10,000 to match what is donated to SILT.

To find out more about SILT, visit silt.org.