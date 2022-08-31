Central Park campers seek improvements

Jessica Gorman, a frequent camper at Jones County’s Central Park, met with the Jones County Supervisors to discuss the need to invest in updates to the campground. Gorman suggested the county consider using some of the $4 million in ARPA funding for these improvements.

John Carlson, another long-time Central Park camper, was also present.

Prior to hearing from Gorman, Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach informed everyone that the board held a public hearing on May 17 concerning the public’s ideas for ARPA.

“I just want to reiterate things going on at Central Park,” said Gorman.

She said over the course of the last two years, it’s been difficult to secure a spot at Central Park for campers. Not only that, but the sites no longer safely accommodate the modern-sized campers, plus room for a vehicle.

“So many people don’t go because of the site size,” she said. “So many things need to be upgraded.”

She said the campground was designed for 1960’s-style campers, not for the full-hook-ups and amenities associated with campers today.

“It was designed for small vehicles and less traffic,” Gorman said. “That’s not what people camp with anymore, for the most part. We have full-size campers and extended trucks. It’s so severely outdated.”

She pointed out via photos that picnic tables are located too close to sewer hook-ups.

“Everything is jammed in out there.”

Gorman suggested Central Park needs at least 100 to 200 full-hook-up sites, not the 25 to 30 it has today.

“If we had more, we could generate more money and invest that into park improvements, and that would be money coming back to the county,” she explained. “It’d be a return on your investment.”

Carlson said he witnessed a handful of campers drive into the park and turn around again to leave because the campground was full.

Gorman offered that the loss of four nights of stay is equivalent to $28,000.

“That money now goes to another county,” she said of visitors looking elsewhere to camp. “That’s something I’d like you to think about.”

With the greenspace and primitive camping sites, Gorman said there is a lot of space that could be utilized for additional hook-up sites.

“That would just generate more money for the county,” she said.

In addition, she noted other areas of Central Park that need some attention.

“The group camping area (that Scout groups utilize) is so unlevel,” she said. “It’s basically on a hill.”

She offered that if the county didn’t want to make one huge investment to the park right off the bat, the improvements could be done in phases. She said the first step could be hiring an engineer to help with cost estimates. Those estimates would help with putting a plan together to apply for grants.

Zirkelbach explained that the Conservation Board makes a lot of the decisions concerning improvements to its parks.

“You need to air your concerns to them,” he said. “A lot of thought goes into the money that is spent out there.”

Gorman said she’s already attended Conservation meetings and that Director Brad Mormann is aware of her ideas.

Supervisor Joe Oswald explained that the board has not made any decisions concerning the spending of ARPA funds.

“This is on our list,” he assured Gorman. “All of these projects (on the possible ARPA list) are important to somebody.”