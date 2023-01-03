Century House relocates

Century House Gifts and Flowers has been a Monticello community staple for 40 years.

In early 2020, the business, co-owned by mother-daughter duo Peg Arduser and Angie Dutra, opened in a new location on E. First Street. In the fall of 2022, the owners knew a change was needed to maintain their presence in the community.

In January, Century House reopened in a studio building on Dutra's property, located at 14638 Richland Rd.

"Life handed some changes to us," shared Dutra of her family's life. "And we made it work. We're here to provide a service to the community; and we're still involved in the community."

Century House occupied essentially two buildings in downtown Monticello, selling various gift items and providing numerous floral arrangements for all occasions. Dutra admitted the space got to be too much to keep up with and run on her own.

"We discussed in great detail how to make this happen versus just close. We still want to serve the community in some fashion."

She added there was a lot of brainstorming to make this relocation possible.

"It was not a decision we came to right away," continued Dutra.

Other than her part-time employees, whom still assist Century House on a daily basis, Dutra needed a manageable space.

"I knew something needed to change to be able to operate."

In September, construction work began on the Century House studio building, immediately following the family's decision.

"We lined up a contractor," said Dutra.

The first phase of the project is complete. Both Dutra and Arduser are looking forward to having some landscaping work done come this spring.

Dutra said it was not a hard decision to relocate.

"We knew we needed this to make things work and to be able to handle it."

Dutra's passion for her craft, her art, spans 26 years.

"This is my heart and passion," she said.

Dutra admitted the floral industry is not utilized by everyone, but there would be a void in the Monticello community without it.

Some may not know, but she has a degree and began her working career in criminal justice. She later went back to school, Kirkwood Community College, to get a degree in floriculture.

A relocation does not mean Century House changed. They still provide flowers and plants for any and all occasions. They still deliver for weddings and funerals.

"We make deliveries every day," offered Dutra.

They still offer memorial gifts, balloons, etc.

"It's everything we had before but on a smaller scale."

And speaking of that smaller scale, Dutra said the studio concept is nothing new.

"It's new to the area, but it's a very European thing."

Dutra said this line of work is her love.

"It truly is an art," she said. "It's so rewarding."

She said seeing the look on people's faces when they receive flowers, especially when they're unexpected, is a true moment of happiness for Dutra.

There is also the flip side, she said, of taking orders and delivering flowers under sad circumstances when they're a sign of sympathy.

"They're just as important then," said Dutra. "They bring a calming and sense of peace. They are someone's last tribute to a loved one.

"I know that feeling, and it's very important."