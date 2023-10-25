Certified enrollment similar to ‘22-23

Despite graduating one of its largest classes of this century this past spring, the certified enrollment for the Monticello Community School District in 2023-24 came out just about even.

That was the message from Superintendent Brian Jaeger during his report, part of the Monticello School Board regular meeting Oct. 23.

Once all the student variables are entered in – actual students in school, open-enrolled in vs. open-enrolled out, and other factors, the enrollment is 968.63, compared to 969.2 last year. Which means the district is down just .57 of a student.

“To be able to maintain, when you graduate a big class, that’s not too bad. The good news is, we will be pretty flat,” Jaeger said.

Part of the reason for that is an influx of students to the middle school this year, as middle school principal Todd Werner reported.

Jaeger’s report was one of several at Monday’s meeting. Another came from high school principal Nick Schauf, who reported on how things are going with the high school switching to eight, shorter classes per day, a schedule that began this school year.

Schauf said teachers and students are reporting several benefits. Among them are that students seem more focused, connections are better since teachers now see their students every day, and that both teachers and students are using the time periods well.

During the action item portion of the meeting, the board approved the second and final reading of 18 board policies, ranging from anti-bullying and reporting child abuse to changes brought on by new state laws regarding inspection, objection and reconsideration of library materials.

The first reading of those policies was approved at the board’s Sept. 25 regular meeting.

In other board business:

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items:

Resignation – Robert Gatts as assistant wrestling coach.

Appointments – Destiny Brabaw as special education associate, Corrine Wehling as special education child specific associate at Carpenter, Rachelle Powelson as substitute special education bus driver, Tracy Hoisington as food service employee, Todd Lambert and Curt Tauke as assistant boys basketball coaches, and Kain Luensman as assistant wrestling coach.

Transfer – Tammy Brown, from 3.25 hours to four hours per day as food service employee at Carpenter.

• The board approved an application for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) allowable cost in the amount of $81,299.85, which gives the district spending authority for the program.

• The board approved the list of early graduation requests.

• The board approved the bid of School Bus Sales Co., Waterloo, for the purchase of a 65-passenger Bluebird bus, at a cost of $127,273.

• The board approved the bid of Russ Hughes for the sale of a 2001 GMC box van, at a cost of $1,156.

• The board heard a report from activities director Tim Lambert, who said the district’s athletics and fine arts activities are “in a really good place right now.”

• The board heard a report from food service director Pat Kelly. He reported that the program applied for, and received an $8,000 Field to Family grant that provides fresh produce and meat to the district.

• The board heard a report from curriculum and special programs director Robyn Ponder about the district’s technology. Among other topics, Ponder said the auditorium project that will provide improved sound and other amenities, is finished.