Chamber awards members during annual banquet

There were several chamber-member businesses recognized during this year’s Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce Member Celebration & Annual Banquet.
The annual event was held on Jan. 29 at the Monticello Eagles Club.
Chamber Board President Chris Brokaw performed the duty of emcee, with assistance from vice presidents Jared Lasley and Jake Thompson.
