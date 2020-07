Monticello businesses won as over $3,800 in Monticello Chamber Bucks were sold in one day on July 9. Promotion sponsor Dr. Emily Recker, Family Chiropractic Services, worked with the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (MACC) to make the day happen. Those purchasing $20 in Chamber Bucks were given $5 free. Selling the bucks were Monica Gray, Recker, Angie Meyer, and MACC Board President Chris Brokaw. Not pictured is Lisa Folken who also served on the Planning Team. (Photo submitted)