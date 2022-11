Members of Monticello Main Street supported the Business After Hours at Whiffle Tree. From left are Sheila Tjaden, Abby Manternach, and Lisa Folken. Manternach is also a vendor at Whiffle Tree.



Whiffle Tree Mercantile hosted a Chamber Business After Hours on Oct. 26. Vendors were on hand to visit with people. Food and beverages were also provided for guests. (Photos by Kim Brooks)