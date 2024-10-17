Changes applied to Monticello Employee Handbook

The Oct. 7 Monticello City Council meeting was fairly short, though there were two work sessions and a closed session held at the close of the meeting.

The first work session was about the city's goals and implementation plan. The topic at hand was concerning volunteers.

The other work session dealt with Urban Revitalization areas.

The close session was held "to discuss strategy with counsel in matters involving litigation, pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c)."

During the public portion of the meeting, the council adopted the Employee Handbook.

The most recent version was adopted in August 2022, following an extensive overhaul and update of the documents.

Since then, the city has changed a few of its policies. These include changes to the longevity pay and the city's share of insurance benefits. As well as updating the residency requirement for the Monticello Police Department.

Other minor changes were updates to the amount reimbursed for travel, training, and meals. Current amounts had not been changed since 1997.

In other city business:

• The council approved the FY 2024 Annual Urban Renewal Report.

As of June 30, 2024, the TIF unrestricted balance is $279,180. The restricted balance, which has to be used for LMI (low-to-moderate income) housing projects, is $16,976.

• The council approved an agreement for leasing, assigning, or sale of existing dark fiber located in the city's right of way by Interstate Power and Light Company.

• The council approved a revised quote from ITS (Infrastructure Technology Solutions) for the replacement of security cameras at the airport.

The original quote was $8,907. The revised quote is $11,633, and includes one license per camera.

• The council adopted the salary for Ambulance Director Lori Lynch, at $86,100.

"How do you feel the overtime situation is going? Is it getting more under control versus where you were at when you first started in this position?" inquired Council member Mary Phelan of Lynch.

"I think it's getting better," offered Lynch. "It ebbs and flows, obviously. We currently have one position that's still open. We've had a couple of part-time step down. So we'll be looking at getting a couple more part-time to hopefully backfill by regular schedule so I can have a little bit more time in the office."

Council member Dave Goedken asked about ambulance staff getting paid more than Lynch.

"It's better than it was," offered Lynch, "but I am still having overtime. I'm trying to keep the employees out of overtime."

• During the report section of the meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum mentioned he's been working with the developers of Northridge, Willow Ridge Subdivision (aka. Faust Addition), and Stephen's Addition (where the new Freye veterinary clinic is being built).

• Library Director Faith Brehm shared that the library's seed library has ceased for the season. They had 1,400 packs of seeds leave the collection. The seeds were all donated by the Master Gardeners.

"We'll be in need of more seeds for the next season," she said.