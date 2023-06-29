Changes coming to traffic flow on Hwy 151 near Anamosa

While the county is not directly involved in the Old Dubuque Road extension project in Anamosa, County Engineer Derek Snead provided the Jones County Supervisors with an update during their June 20 meeting.

The county does have an agreement with the Iowa DOT regarding land east of Old Dubuque Road.

Snead said as part of the project, the DOT plans to improve and straighten out the alignment of the curve on Highway 151 for safety reasons, bringing the road closer to the east. In order to accomplish that, the DOT will need to pave new lanes for traffic and close the southbound lanes. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes.

In addition, Snead said at times, no traffic from 130th Street will be able to access the highway.

Should there be any issues with county roads in the area, the county can negotiate damages with the DOT.

“We don’t think this will create any issues,” Snead said. “Traffic will likely use city streets versus county streets.”

The board did approve a preconstruction agreement with the DOT concerning this project on Highway 151.

“As part of this project,” added Snead, “there will be no acceleration lane off Circle Drive. While there’s been some interest in this, it’s not in the current plans.”

While the project has started, Snead’s office did convey to the DOT their concerns in not having an acceleration lane and their desires to have the DOT investigate putting one in as part of the project.

“I put together a couple of proposals in 2019-20 with turning lanes,” Snead said of when the project was in its beginning phase. “It’s added safety; this whole project is an improvement.”

“I can see where an acceleration lane is a benefit for traffic,” Supervisor Ned Rohwedder agreed.

Snead said it’s especially helped in the southbound lanes coming off the industrial park with heavy construction equipment. On the north side, by 130th Street, Snead said he doesn’t anticipate a large volume of traffic turning to the north.

In other county business:

• Snead informed the board that contract rock hauling was almost complete, with Bard Materials remaining. Bard is just responsible for one gravel road.

“There have been a lot of compliments on the rock,” noted Supervisor John Schlarmann.

“We’ve had no complaints expect for dust control,” added Snead.

• The board approved the petty cash fund resolution. The only change is that JETS wishes to not have petty cash on hand.

• Rohwedder shared that Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) held their car seat clinic on June 19. Thirty-three car seats were given away in Anamosa that day.

ECI also held a clinic in Tipton, where 29 car seats were installed.

• The board set a public hearing on Tuesday, July 11, at 9:15 a.m. to re-zone parcels in Scotch Grove Township from A-Agricultural District to PD-Planned Development District.

The parcels are part of Camp Courageous.