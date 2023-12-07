Changes to Jones Co. Extension help to expand programming

If you grew up in and around 4-H and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach here in Jones County, you’re probably used to seeing and knowing the Jones County Extension Director.

There have been several directors over the years serving the needs of Extension, 4-H, the agricultural community, and the county.

Now, Jones County Extension operates under a regional director and several staff members.

RaeAnn Gordon, of Center Point, came on board in 2021 as the Region 11 Extension regional director, serving Jones, Benton, Cedar, and Linn counties.

As Gordon explained, back in 2020, ISU Extension as a whole went through a reorganization via a program known as “Structured for Success.” The goal was to study the organization of ISU Extension, particularly how the county extension offices operate.

Structured for Success produced two different models in which counties could operate:

• Model 1 – A regional Extension director leads county staff

• Model 2 – A county Extension director with administrative and programming staff. A regional director would oversee the county director.

In December 2022, the Jones County Extension Council, chaired by Cindy Dirks of Wyoming, started having the conversation regarding the office structure. They looked at the pros and cons of both models, and in March of this year, the Council voted to go with Model 1.

Aside from Gordon continuing to serve as regional director, serving Jones County, the Council will also be hiring a brand-new position: 4-H Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator.

“We look surrounding counties similar in size, and the different avenues they were using,” Dirks said of their Extension offices.

Until 2009, county Extension directors were employees of ISU Extension. After that, they became employees of the county Extension Councils.

Dirks said with the funds Jones County Extension will save not hiring a county director, they can hire someone to solely focus on programming.

“We feel strongly about providing programs to the county and our constituents,” Dirks said. “We’ll have someone who can focus on that versus the fiscal and day-to-day details.”

Dirks said since COVID and with changes in local Extension staff, programming has taken a hit in Jones County.

Gordon’s role will entail working with the Extension Council as well as handling the day-to-day legal and fiscal duties.

“This opens it up and allows the county to utilize funds and resources to increase programming,” she said. “Smaller counties don’t have as many resources. A lot of small counties don’t have someone in that director role.”

“We’ll still function as Jones County Extension and Outreach,” reiterated Dirks. “Nothing is changing at the county level.”

Extension has posted an opening for the new Youth and Community Outreach Coordinator position. They are currently working on interviewing potential candidates and hope to have someone hired yet this fall. With this new hire, the Extension Office will be fully staffed.

Dirks said the goal at the present point in time is to focus on the Great Jones County Fair, just a couple of weeks away.

“We hope to reach youth who have not been able to interact with 4-H yet,” Gordon said of the new coordinator. “We want to expand our programs in the schools, and also provide educational opportunities for adults. We want to have a broader reach and broader age range.”

Typically, Extension directors spend their time with the budget and supervising staff. Dirks said that doesn’t allow much time for programming and community outreach.

“We want to be in the schools and with the public,” she said.

ISU Extension offers a wide variety of programming in four major areas:

• 4-H Youth Development

• Agriculture and Natural Resources

• Community and Economic Development

• Human Sciences

“We want to allow people to take more advantage of more services,” added Dirks. “Extension is the best kept secret; we have a catalog full for programming, as well as specialists and experts. The list is endless, and we’re here to serve the community.”

Gordon said Extension directors wear so many different hats, it’s become difficult for that person in the one role to tackle everything.

“More and more counties are going this route,” she said of regional directorship.

Gordon plans to be in the Jones County Extension Office one to two days a week, sometimes more.

“We just signed an updated MOU (memorandum of understanding) that’ll take us through 2026,” she said of her service with the four counties in which she serves. “That locks in the structure we’re working in.”

She’ll also be on hand during the week of the fair.

“My favorite part of the fair is meeting with people and supporting our Extension staff,” she offered.

Those serving the public via Jones County Extension work as a team, job titles aside.

“It’s definitely a group effort on every level,” praised Dirks.

She said with 4-H numbers up, everyone is ready for the fair.

“We have some volunteers and 4-H leaders who have been doing this for 20 to 30 years,” she added. “That speaks to their passion for the county and our programs.”

Both Dirks and Gordon said Extension and the GJCF work hand-in-hand to offer a top-notch fair experience for everyone.

“We all do it for the same end goal,” Gordon added.