Chapman earns Eagle Scout Award

Monticello High School sophomore Zach Chapman can cross one major accomplishment off his list: earning his Eagle Scout Award.

Zach just completed his project, which involved constructing a 550-foot three-stand fence on the property line at Camp Courageous.

In June, Zach and some volunteers started clearing brush at Camp. Then, in September, they took an entire workday to build and install the barbed wire fence.

“I initially thought I was going to fix a fence,” Zach said. “But I had to build a new one.”