Chestnut St. reconstruction project winding down

As the N. Chestnut Street Reconstruction Project winds down, the Monticello City Council approved the second change order and the third pay request to project contractor Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, LLC.

The change order, in the amount of $513.50, is a project increase. This is related to an oversized sleeve that was needed to connect to the existing water main at the north connection point along Chestnut Street.

The pay request was in the amount of $196,690.66. This payment is associated with earthwork, subbase placement, retaining walls, subdrain installation, and paving.

This increases the total project cost from $514,619.60 to $515,133.10.

"The N. Chestnut Street is getting close to being wrapped up," commented City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath with Snyder & Associates. "They did the backfill, they have the topsoil down. It looks pretty nice up there.

"After they have the sidewalk and everything backfilled," continued Schwickerath, "they'll measure for the handrail that will be going in at Third Street and N. Chestnut. That will be one of the last items that gets installed up there. They should be seeding pretty soon."

Public Works Director Nick Kahler shared an update on the hole that was seen between City Hall and Superior Appliance last week.

Apparently Cascade Communications bored through the city's storm sewer. Kahler said he was contacted on Aug. 2 about "a grapefruit-size hole in the street."

Public Works thought they could just patch the hole, but when they investigated the situation, they "couldn't reach the bottom of the hole.

"This resulted in us digging it up. We got some tin around the sides of the storm drain so it stops taking in dirt."

Kahler met with a representative from Cascade Communications and Central Cable, who did the boring.

"They think they have enough slack in their pipes that we can replace the storm drain and they can just pull their fiber up over top of our pipe," continued Kahler.

The hole was filled with gravel as of Friday evening, in time for the Monti Days weekend festivities.

Kahler told the council that Central Cable planned to foot the bill for the extra work.

In other city business:

• The council approved Kristofer and Monica Lyons' Tax Abatement Application for improvements constructed at 308 N. Gill St.

• The council approved Dennis and Kay Fear's Tax Abatement Application for improvements constructed at 676 N. Chestnut St.

• The council approved a plat of survey for two parcels on N. Maple Street owned by Sacred Heart Church. This is the duplex at 302 and 304 N. Maple. The church plans to sell the two units separately.

• The council approved the preliminary and final plat of Brad Stephen's Fourth Addition, a subdivision of Lot 1 of the Fourth Addition. The proposed parcel is 2.63 acres along S. Main Street/Business Highway 151.

Also related to the subdivision, the council approved Robert and Jan Hinz's pre-annexation agreement for use by Tri County Propane. They plan to build a new 30-by-50-foot office building, and eventually a 60-by-80-foot shelter for their trucks.