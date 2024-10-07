Chestnut St. resident questions project decisions

The N. Chestnut Street Reconstruction project is moving along, with action on the July 1 Monticello City Council agenda to approve the first change order and the contractor’s second pay request.

The council approved the change with an increased amount of $6,635.

Colton Ingels with Snyder & Associates explained the reason behind the change order: “This involves the exploratory excavation that was required to locate the two water services along Second Street. It was discovered that they were attached to the Chestnut Street watermain. They had some difficulty locating them at first until it was determined that they were both coming off a shared line.”

The council also approved the pay request to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, LLC in the amount of $141,632.55.

In his report, Ingels offered that ground utility installation has been completed, as have the retaining walls.

“They’re prepping for paving operation, which will likely take place next week,” he told the council.

During the open forum portion of the council meeting, Eric Eggers, a resident on Chestnut Street, spoke out with several questions pertaining to the project.

Eggers asked about why there are not 5-foot-wide sidewalks throughout the entire scope of the project, and wanted to know why his new sidewalks that were installed seven years ago are being torn up.

Ingels said the plan was never to replace the entire length of sidewalk, but to replace various sections as patches.

Eggers argued that in the notice that was sent out to Chestnut Street property owners, it did not say “patching,” but rather “sidewalk replacement.”

He also asked about the ADA passing lanes being added to the sidewalks.

Again, Ingels offered that a 4-foot-wide sidewalk is required to have a 5-foot-wide ADA passing lane.

“There is one passing panel on each side of the street,” he said. “It’s the standard 5-foot width.”

Eggers said the notice he received states that property owners would be assessed 100 percent for 4-foot-wide sidewalk replacement, yet a 5-foot-wide sidewalk is being constructed.

“In the Sycamore Street project we never intended to tear our entire sidewalks,” offered Council member Dave Goedken as a comparison. “A lot of the sidewalk is in good shape, and we never intended to tear it all out.”

Goedken told Eggers that he would be credited for his sidewalk in the final assessment, noting that it is less than 10 years old.

City Administrator Russ Farnum clarified that property owners would be assessed for spot sidewalk replacement, not the full length of their frontage.

Eggers also asked if the street project came in under budget.

“I’d have to look at the numbers,” offered Ingels.

“We shot that out as we were running into problems,” Goedken said of the total cost.

“The project is not done yet,” added Mayor Wayne Peach, of the total cost. “It’s hard to say until it’s completely done, how it comes out.”

Eggers claimed the owners are not being kept up to speed on the Chestnut Street project.

“We have had an awful lot of meetings on this,” said Goedken.