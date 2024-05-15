Chestnut St. residents express frustration with council decisions

Despite the Monticello City Council previously taking action on decisions related to the reconstruction of N. Chestnut Street, several residents between Second and Third streets were back to plead their case.

During the May 6 council meeting, five residents were in attendance, asking the council to reconsider action to permanently remove the historic brick street in that block.

Those who spoke included Jackie Jacobs, Lisa and Eric Eggers, Mick Adams, and Robert Bartz.

Jacobs shared the history of that part of town, including the many homes that hold centuries of local history. She got emotional thinking of a piece of Monticello’s history, the brick street, never returning.

“One thing that remains are the beautiful brick streets in and around Monticello,” she said. “The block of N. Chestnut Street slated for reconstruction, from Second to Third street, is home to many of our town’s historic homes. The property owners in this block take great pride in their homes.”

She agreed that this block needed some attention due to the heavy vehicles traveling on the brick street. However, five out of six property owners advocate for keeping the brick.

“I feel very strongly that removing the bricks permanently is a travesty,” she said. “You’re permanently obliterating a part of our town’s rich history. You’re devaluing every property in this block, and in turn, albeit indirectly, diminishing the value of every single home in town.”

The Eggers moved to town over 20 years ago. Lisa said her husband grew up here, and it was the beauty and charm of N. Chestnut that attracted them back to town. They would also like to see the brick remain.

Mick Adams moved into their home in the ‘70s. He said even then, 50 years ago, the state of the brick streets were discussed.

“I am a big proponent of having the brick back, too, for the history of the addition,” he said.

New to the community, Robert Bartz, said one of the things that drew him and his wife to that neighborhood was the brick street.

The base bid for the project was $571,000. The lowest bid, from Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete, was $508,000.

The Chestnut Street residents asked why the city can’t spend the cost-savings to put the brick back in place.

Council member Mary Phelan said there are a host of factors the council considered when it came to replacing the brick, such as the ease of snow removal and ongoing maintenance.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the city has already signed the contract with Eastern Iowa. He said any amendments to the contract would cause Eastern Iowa to extend the cost of their bid.

“They’ve already ordered materials and hired sub-contractors,” he said.

Jacobs said the council amends contracts all the time; this is no exception.

“Contingencies are factored into the contract, but a complete reversal of the contract, we can’t do; it’s already been awarded,” voiced Mayor Wayne Peach.

Council member Jake Ellwood said if the city backed out of the contract, it would reflect poorly on future projects, and be a huge liability.

The council voted down the reconsideration for brick.

Also on the agenda was consideration for an additional retaining wall at 205 N. Chestnut, the Jacobs’ residence.

In order to minimize the extent of regrading and impact on the slope of their front yard, the Jacobs asked for a retaining wall. The city already plans to install a retaining wall at the intersection of Third Street and Chestnut.

The Jacobs got a quote from All American Lawn & Landscape at $6,400.

The council’s vote of 3-3 failed. Mayor Peach voted in favor of the retaining wall, breaking the tie vote.

Council member Dave Goedken asked Jacobs if she would grant the city an easement for the retaining wall so the city didn’t have to further tear up their yard.

“I’d have to confer with my attorney,” she offered.

The council did approve the addition of water service and a curb stop for 215 N. Chestnut, the Eggers’ property.

The Eggers’ water service shut-off is located near the intersection of Third and Walnut, behind their home. Farnum said that location was unfortunately not picked up during the initial survey for preliminary mapping.

However, the Eggers asked the city to cover the cost of installing a new water service to their home. That vote failed unanimously.

“It doesn’t make sense to put something in that we can’t use without busting up the new sidewalk,” commented Eric Eggers. “We ask that you continue on to the stone foundation of our house and I’ll take care of it from there.”

Farnum said this is not a cost the city has ever incurred for any other street project.

“Bringing it (the service line) to our foundation would be extremely helpful,” added Lisa Eggers. “We’re not made of money either. We’d be really grateful.”

Goedken suggested the Eggers could save some money by hooking into the service line while the contractor is working on the project.

The Jacobs also asked the city to relocate a fire hydrant from their property to 123 N. Chestnut St., United Church of Monticello. The council denied the request.

Farnum shared that the project engineer reviewed the request and moving the hydrant to the south would create utility problems. However, the hydrant can be moved to the north, where it impacts trees that the Jacobs want to save.