

Paige Pumphrey works at matching characters from various children’s books. The activities commemorated Children’s Book Week.



The Monticello Public Library celebrated Children’s Book Week on April 28. There were several crafts and projects set up throughout the library honoring popular children’s book authors. Avery Blakesley paints a picture of Mister Seahorse from the Eric Carle book.



Bella Minnihann tries her luck at the Curious George beanbag toss game, assisted by Dr. Seuss’ “Thing 1” (Mary Schmit). (Photos by Kim Brooks)