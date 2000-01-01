

Cassie Reth took home second place in the Monticello Transition Center’s Chili Cook-off with her Beef and Bean Chili recipe.



Jessie Hess was second place with her Gobble Gobble (turkey) Chili.



The Monticello Transition Center held its annual Chili Cook-off on April 29. There were three different types of chili available for taste testing. After voting, you were treated to a bowl of your favorite chili. Morgan Ginn won first place with her Crazy Chicken Chili. (Photos by Kim Brooks)