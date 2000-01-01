Christmas concert



Sacred Heart School held their Christmas program on Dec. 20. Fourth-grade girls performing are Bristol Curry, Evalyn Steger, Payton Norton, Annabella Husmann, and Grace Hall.



Third-graders at Sacred Heart performed “Little Drummer Boy” as Josef Naab (center) accompanied his class on the snare drum.



Jase Benter, Carter Boge, Harrison Schemmel, and James Ferry, all second graders at Sacred Heart, perform “Joseph Dearest Joseph Mine” during the Christmas program.



Sacred Heart first-graders sang the “Donkey Song” during the Christmas program on Dec. 20. From left are Reggie Hoeger, Hudson Wink, and Coralee Schemmel. (Photos by Kim Brooks)