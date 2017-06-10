

Chloe Cozad gets some help from her grandmother, Karen Brokaw, as she votes for her favorite decorated Christmas tree at the Tree Walk.



Express Sports Editor Pete Temple was one of many live performers at the Tree Walk, Dec. 14.



The horse-drawn wagon rides were a hit at the Tree Walk, despite the cold. The operation is owned by Lavern and Judy Meyer of Olin.



Lots of girls and boys of all ages were excited to see Santa and get their picture taken by Deze’Rae McElmeel Photography. Brothers Noah and Nate Hines tell Santa what they want for Christmas.



Camp Courageous counselors and campers enjoyed their time at the Tree Walk. They even snuck in a photo in front of their Camp Courageous-themed tree.



The WIN Christmas Tree Walk included about 30 decorated trees from local businesses, organizations, and schools. The public voted for their favorite tree. The winner was Citizens State Bank with their blue-themed tree, pictured second from left.



The WIN group (Women in Networking) organized the first annual Christmas Tree Walk Dec. 14 at the Jones County Youth Development Center. The event included dozens of decorated trees, Santa, Christmas goodies, crafts, live music, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Those serving on the WIN group are, seated from left, Kimberly Kremer, Deze’Rae McElmeel, Judy Tuetken, Melissa Ehrisman, and Amanda Hackney. Standing, Jayme Freye, Kelly Wilson, Sandy Moats, and Rae Ann Manternach. (Photo by Deze’Rae Photography)



The Joyful Noise Women’s Choir and Monticello Men’s Chorus sang Christmas carols to kick off the start of the Christmas Tree Walk.



Visitors to the Tree Walk got to vote for their favorite decorated tree. Lincoln Grant points to the Monticello Middle School tree as his favorite tree.



Monticello seventh and eighth grade WIN enrichment students designed, created and decorated a Monticello School-themed Christmas tree for the Tree Walk. From left are Tate Jesenovec, Lincoln Neofotist, Alyssa Wickman, Mia Riches, Mya Hansen, and Hailey Henderson. (Photo submitted)